3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

HERMANTOWN, Minnesota (AP) — Three people aboard a small plane died when it crashed into a house near an airport in northern Minnesota, but the two people who slept in the house — and their cat — were unharmed .

Hermantown police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed late Saturday on the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport, before coming to rest in the backyard.

Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife had slept for a little over an hour before the plane tore through the roof over their beds.

“We could hardly see each other because of all the insulating material. I was able to grab a flashlight next to the bed and the first thing I saw was an airplane wheel at the end of our bed,” Hoffman said. “Then we looked outside and found that the entire back of our house was gone.”

Hoffman said the wreckage of the plane ended up between his truck and the garage.

The three people who died on board the plane were two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul. They were all in their thirties, but were not immediately identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

