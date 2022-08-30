3 Common Eye Diseases – How to prevent them?

Your eye doesn’t just play an important role in your everyday life… it’s the window to your soul. But often, we don’t pay enough attention to our optical health. Unfortunately, this can lead to some serious eye problems. So, let’s be aware of the gravest eye problems and ways to protect your orbs here…

Cataract

Cataracts are protein build-ups in the lens area. Cataracts obstruct light from passing through it. This creates a blurry vision. You might even lose a portion of your eyesight due to this disease.

Mainly elderly people are common victims of this disease. For example, if you are 60+ with cloudy vision, you might have cataracts.

But before you find prevention, you must know about the cataract types.

Nuclear Cataracts: This kind of Cataract grows in the center of the lens. While the cataract worsens, your reading vision temporarily improves. The condition is called second sight. But slowly, the lens hardens and changes its color to yellow or brown. In this phase, the patient faces a hard time seeing small details.

Cortical Cataracts: This cataract forms on the cortex of your lens and scatters the light. Patients with this condition reported they feel difficulty in driving at night as Cortical Cataracts make vision hazy.

Posterior subcapsular Cataracts: Usually, this cataract type forms at the back of the patient’s lens capsule. These cataracts attack quickly and affect close-up vision.

Traumatic Cataracts: Traumatic Cataracts form if you get hit in the eye directly by a ball, strong thing, or chemical. It will either come sooner after the injury or take years.

Symptoms

Foggy vision.

Trouble seeing far away objects.

While driving at night, you might face vision problems with oncoming headlights.

Trouble glaring during the daytime.

Eyeglasses or contact lenses feel useless as you cannot see properly through them.

Seeing two images of the same object.

Prevention

Stop smoking.

Go for frequent eye check-ups. If you are based in Australia, visit any optometrist Melbourne .

If you have diabetes or other chronic health diseases, you are more prone to getting cataracts. Try to follow a treatment plan advised by your doctor.

Include various fruits and veggies in your diet. You will receive the necessary vitamins and nutrients to maintain your eye health.

While going out in the sun, always wear UV-protected sunglasses.

Control your drinking habit, as excessive alcohol consumption heightens the risk of cataracts.

Dry eye



A dry eye can occur for multiple reasons, mainly because it disrupts the tear film. The tear film has three layers: Fatty oils, Aqueous Fluid, and Mucus.



If any one layer faces issues due to hormone changes, inflamed eyelid glands, eye allergy, or autoimmune disease, it results in dry eye. Some people fall prey to this disease due to decreased tear production or a high amount of tear evaporation.



Symptoms

Itchy eyes.

A burning or stinging sensation in the eyes.

Your eyes feel sensitive to light.

Redness in the eye.

Difficulty in wearing contact lenses.

Trouble driving during the night.

Blurred vision.

You feel you have something in your eyes.

Prevention

Avoid direct air blowing from hair dryers, air conditioners, car heaters, or fans toward your eyes.

Use shield sunglasses.

Take a 10-minute eye break every hour.

Frequently blink or close your eyes in desert areas or while traveling in airplanes.

Use eye drops for eye lubrication.

Diabetic retinopathy

People with type 1 or 2 diabetes are prone to getting this disease. This is because excess blood sugar leads to the blockage of tiny blood vessels which nourish the retina.

As a result of the blockage, the blood supply stops. To continue the supply, the eyes try to develop new blood vessels. Unfortunately, the new vessels don’t form properly and leak easily. All of these contribute to forming diabetic retinopathy.

Symptoms

Blurry and fluctuating vision.

You see dark and empty areas while staring at something, even if they don’t exist.

Loss of vision.

You experience dark strings or spots in your vision.

Prevention

Manage your diabetes by eating healthy and exercising for 15 minutes every day.

Check the blood sugar level frequently and record them in a notebook.

If you feel any sudden changes in your vision, contact the doctor immediately.

Over to you…

Other than preventing major issues, get an annual eye examination to prevent future eye problems. And consult an optometrist whenever you face any eye issues.