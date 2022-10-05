3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men indicted in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were told Wednesday about the formation and actions of a paramilitary group that it said the government has been trained as part of the scheme.

Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin presented the Wolverine Watchmen as a mob, saying in his opening statements at Jackson County Circuit Court that its purpose “was to crack down on law enforcement officers for violent actions.”

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are not charged with direct participation in the kidnapping plan. Instead, they are accused of helping others who did. Each man is charged with three crimes, including providing material support to a terrorist act, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The three were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a group that trained in Jackson County, about 80 miles west of Detroit.

“Everyone in the Wolverine Watchmen shared a very common ideology in that they hated our government, they wanted to kill law enforcement officers, and the gang gave them motive, resources and opportunity to train Adam Fox in the knowledge that he was going to commit an act. of terrorism,” Rollstin said.

A jury convicted Fox and Barry Croft in August of two federal counts of conspiracy in connection with the kidnapping plan and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction. They face life imprisonment if convicted on December 28.

The FBI foiled the plot in October 2020.

Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty to conspiracy in federal court. Two other men were acquitted.

