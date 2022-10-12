2nd suspect charged in ambush shooting outside high school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and injured four other teens after a football game.

District attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins had been arrested and charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault and related offenses in the Sept. 27 shooting outside Roxborough High School. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer; the numbers listed for him were not working on Wednesday.

Police previously said they were looking for a 16-year-old with active arrest warrants for murder and attempted murder, as well as criminal conspiracy, theft, obstruction of justice, manipulation of evidence and firearms offences.

According to authorities, five people jumped from a parked SUV and opened fire on teenagers running away from a high school sports field. Nicholas Elizalde, 14, from a Havertown suburb, was killed and three other teens were rushed to a hospital. One was treated on the spot.

The shooting drew national attention in the US amid a series of mass shootings and also came just after Philadelphia surpassed 400 homicides for the year, only slightly behind the pace of last year’s toll, which ended up being the highest in at least six decades.

Police said the gunmen appeared to be minors, and they were also looking for a sixth person who remained in the vehicle. They said one of the gunmen chased a 17-year-old victim down the street, punched him in the leg and arm, and tried to shoot while standing over the victim, but the gun jammed or ran out of bullets.

Police have said Elizalde is not believed to have been one of the intended targets. Hours before the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, had signed an order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreational areas, including parks, basketball courts and swimming pools. A judge has forbade the city to enforce that order?who sides with a legal challenge citing state law that prohibits any city or county from enacting gun control measures.

PART: