2GB’s Ben Fordham slams Roseville Kids Club for teaching radical gender theory to children

Ben Fordham has lashed out at an after-school facility teaching kids as young as five about radical gender theory and sexuality.

The 2GB host, who is also a father of three, criticized the staff for exposing students to material from the Roseville Kids Club, which operates at Roseville Primary School, on Sydney’s north shore.

A display has been set up in the center with the pride flag on the wall alongside complex gender theory terms such as ‘abrosexual’, ‘transsexual’ and ‘Neptunian’.

Neptunic refers to a person who is attracted to both non-binary and feminine genders.

Meanwhile, abrosexual refers to a person whose sexuality changes or is fluid. For example, someone might be gay one day and asexual the next.

Transsexual people experience a gender identity that is inconsistent with their assigned gender and desire to permanently transition to the gender or gender they identify with.

“I know this: Five-year-olds don’t have to learn gender theory in out-of-school care,” Fordham said Friday.

Can parents agree to this? Are caregivers qualified to explain what it means to be pansexual or transgender?

“Is there any evidence that this stuff is age appropriate?

“Once upon a time – these conversations took place in families. And yes, times have changed and so have in schools. It started in high school. Then primary school. Now it’s happening in the KIDS CLUB for preschoolers,” Fordham said.

“A quick look at their website says, ‘Roseville Kids Care…where kids can be kids’ They may want to put into practice what they preach.

Fordham slammed the children’s center after a father claimed staff complained to police when he confronted them with the material.

“I visited and was shocked that there was a giant pride flag, it was the largest flag in the room, much bigger than the Australian flag,” he said. Daily Telegram.

“When I went in, there was a whole wall describing different sexualities and defining things like ‘pansexual’ and ‘lesbian.'”

Fordham argued that there was no place to teach the material in a “kid’s club attended by preschoolers.”

“I know these are questions my kids will ask themselves or anyone else one day, but NOT by age five,” he said.

“This stuff was taped to the wall of a kid’s club!”

The father said the childcare center filed a complaint with the local police before receiving a call from the officer saying no offense would be registered.

The NSW Department of Education told the Daily Mail Australia that the materials taught to children were provided by an out-of-school facility.

Content is taken from ‘My Time, Our Place’ – the national curriculum developed by the Australian Children’s Education & Care Quality Authority.

Pauline O’Kane, the CEO of Network of Community Activities, which represents out-of-school care, said the material helped promote “inclusive attitudes” in children.

“Do you end the conversation or do you teach in a positive way and inform so they feel they can ask questions?” she said.

“I don’t think we should curtail children’s curiosity, and I’m sure this center has done that in a positive way.”

Daily Mail Australia contacted Network of Community Activities for comment.