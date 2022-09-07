2GB radio host grills Merivale boss Justin Hemmes over the price of a beer at Allianz Stadium

A multimillionaire pub baron got the better of a prime-time radio host in a tense on-air bickering over the cost of beer in a new state-of-the-art football stadium.

2GB drive host Jim Wilson tried to hammer Justin Hemmes on the cost of beer at the Sydney Football Stadium, which reopened last month after an $828 million four-year refurbishment.

Hemmes’ Merivale group now runs the bar at the stadium, known commercially as the Allianz Stadium, and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Wilson tried to get his hands on Hemmes by “doing a little research before he got on the air,” comparing the price of beer in the stadium to the catalog of discount liquor store Dan Murphy’s.

Stadium beer prices start at $9.30 for a light beer, with the cheapest full-strength beer at $10.20 for a Toohey’s New.

Gamblers can pay $13.40 for a premium Stone & Wood.

Wilson labeled the prices “exorbitant” and denounced Hemmes for “making it affordable.”

“Well, it’s not exorbitant,” Hemmes retorted, pointing out that the Toohey’s price in the stadium is only $1 more than many pubs.

He also added that Stone & Wood was the most popular beer in the stadium during the first three games – a Roosters v Rabbitohs NRL game, a Wallabies test and a Matildas football game.

Wilson demanded to know what Hemmes pays to buy the beers sold in the stadium.

“I just did some research before I got airborne,” Wilson added.

Toohey is new for $10.20 [but at] Dan Murphy’s, six packs are $19.99, so that’s $3.33 a can, or sold separately at Dan Murphys a can for $4.19.”

Hemmes politely tried to explain the difference between a stadium bar and a discounted liquor chain, but Wilson didn’t feel like it.

“Let me finish, mate,” Wilson said.

“I understand you need to mark things up a bit, but $10.20 a can at the footy, but $4 at the store and the same [mark-up] with Stone & Wood at nearly $14 for a can of beer, which is why my listeners are scratching Justin’s head.”

Hemmes, a veteran of running pubs for over 30 years, closed Wilson with a careful explanation of why he was all wrong.

“Okay Jim, that’s not a fair comparison,” he began.

“I’m sorry, you’re talking about completely different companies, completely different business models. You can’t compare a Dan Murphy’s to an operation in the stadium.”

He pointed out that a large liquor store often trades at least 12 hours a day, 361 days a year, with a handful of staff.

By comparison, a stadium is only allowed to sell alcohol for ‘two to three hours’ during 40 match days and has between 650 and 1,000 employees to pay.

“You can’t compare a seven-day operation from 12 to 14 hours to a stadium… it’s like comparing the price in Thailand with the price of beer in Australia, it’s a very different cost structure and not a fair comparison.”

Wilson then claimed listeners complained about the cost of hot dogs and soft drinks in the stadium — $5.50 and $4.80 for a Coke — and compared them to Costco.

“Many of our listeners are now even texting that you can get a hot dog and drink with unlimited refills for $2 at Costco,” Wilson said.

“We’re not in Costco,” Hemmes replied.

“Yes, it’s a football stadium,” Wilson agreed, receiving a personal invitation from Hemmes.

“I’d like you to come with me to the next game and I can show you the logistics of what goes into it [running the stadium food and beverage] which is very different from a Dan Murphy’s and a Costco – the experience is world class.”