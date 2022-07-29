2GB host Ben Fordham slams prime minister Anthony Albanese over cashless welfare card decision 

Ben Fordham has criticized Anthony Albanian for his government’s decision to abolish the cashless benefit.

The card, introduced in select communities by the coalition government in 2016, will quarantine 80 percent of a welfare recipient’s payments so they can’t use that money for alcohol, gambling or withdrawing money.

Labor introduced legislation on Wednesday to abolish the card, following a promise made by Mr Albanian in May’s elections.

But 2GB broadcaster Ben Fordham denounced the decision, telling listeners that the government appears to be “too soft” to “make hard decisions.”

‘Anthony Albanese has had a shock here. This is going to hurt people, not help them,” he said.

“It didn’t harm anyone’s well-being, it didn’t forbid anyone to spend money on the slots or have a beer.

“All it did was set a realistic budget, up to 80 percent for essentials and the rest for whatever you want.”

The radio host cited a study into the card, conducted by the University of Adelaide, in which gambling fell by 23 percent after the card was issued, while 45 percent of those who used the card said it had “improved their lives”.

Social Services Secretary Amanda Rishworth says: ‘I have no reason to worry that removing the mandatory card will contribute to alcohol abuse,’ Fordham said.

“Well, I don’t know what she’s basing that on, and I don’t know how many community leaders she’s talked to.

“This is a good program and getting rid of it will be a costly mistake.”

He claimed that “emotions have won over cold hard facts” and that underprivileged children would be worse off “because the bleeding hearts like Greens senator Lidia Thorpe have described the program as racist”.

The 2GB presenter continued: “I remember receiving messages from mayors, councilors and community representatives and many, many, many mothers saying, ‘We need it too’.”

“They ignore the fact that the cashless benefit card was also distributed to white families.”

Fordham recalled opposition leader Peter Dutton’s message to the prime minister this week, telling him he had abolished the card to “please an awake inner-city public” and that the decision “would result in a high incidence of domestic violence.” violence and violence in indigenous communities’ .

“The Prime Minister has listened to people with no experience who think they know better,” Fordham said.

“Decisions have consequences, and there are some embarrassing consequences that will come from this decision.”

“Kids will go hungry because Anthony Albanese is too soft,” he added.

The prime minister defended the decision, claiming it will make communities stronger and empower people to have control over their money.

The prime minister has defended his government’s decision to scrap the map, saying it will strengthen communities where it was rolled out.

Despite criticism from the opposition, Mr Albanian said there was a mandate to remove the scheme.

“We had a social security system that paid a private company to operate for profit, which resulted in problems being imposed on communities,” he told parliament on Thursday.

He added that it is important that people have control over their money.

“One of the things we’ve done is make sure we make communities stronger, not take power away from them.”