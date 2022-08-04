2GB Ben Fordham slams government plan to remove cashless welfare card as people claim it is racist

By 2GB radio host Ben Fordham

Actions have consequences.

And the PvdA has just made a terrible decision in the federal parliament.

Do not get me wrong.

Anthony Albanese has had many ‘wins’ since he took over.

He has done well on the international stage.

He just struck a deal with the Greens on his emissions reduction policy.

And he is enjoying his honeymoon.

But this one is a shock.

Yesterday in parliament – the cashless benefit card was officially deleted.

The legislation to get rid of it – has passed the House of Representatives and now goes to the Senate.

And when it’s gone completely, more kids will go hungry.

Actions have consequences.

And the consequences of this action are terrible.

More money is being spent on alcohol.

More money is being spent on medicines.

More money is being spent on cigarettes.

More money will be spent on gambling.

Children will go hungry.

They will miss out on fruits and vegetables.

Cereals, school lunches and hot dinners.

Some people just can’t help themselves.

They are so unwell, so sick with addiction problems, and they have no control.

That’s why we introduced the cashless welfare card.

It was brought in to help people.

Helping people spend 80% of their welfare money on essential things.

Helping people – taking care of their children and giving them the things they need.

To help people – to limit the amount of money they spend on things that could harm their families.

I had a terrifying email from a lady who spends a lot of time in the Northern Territory.

Caroline says…

“Alice Springs is in crisis.

“I am shocked by the state of the city.

“Town attacks in the city have increased by 13%

“Domestic violence has increased by 15%

“Motor vehicle thefts have increased by 37%

“And these spikes occurred BEFORE the Northern Territory recently lifted its ban on alcohol.

“They need help.”

Well Caroline, they need even more help if this card is taken.

And yesterday’s development in the House of Representatives – set the mill in motion.

It’s about to disappear.

Because the prime minister doesn’t believe in ‘hard love’.

It will be a bloodbath.

Not for the average family using the card.

But for the children in the most desperate situations – it will be a bloodbath.

Hear from the politicians and community leaders on the front lines.

South Australian Liberal MP Rowan Ramsey says:

“The card helps protect families from violence.

“Every day it helps to feed and clothe children.”

Rick Wilson of WA says:

“The decision to scrap the card will unleash a tsunami of alcohol and drug-induced trauma in my community.”

Queensland Nationals MP Keith Pitt says:

“A school principal tells me after introducing the card – the number of children they had to feed before school was cut in half…

Children came to school with lunch and families paid their rent.”

The Prime Minister wants Indigenous Australians to have a “voice” in parliament.

But he doesn’t listen to them.

Listen to Noel Pearson, Jacinta Price and Warren Mundine.

And think of the poor children who have no voice.

If you remove this card, it will be the children who will suffer the most.

And sales of cigarettes, drugs and alcohol are going up.

Sometimes, PM, you have to help those – who don’t have the power to help themselves!