29-year-old man from Delaware ID’d as man who crashed car into Capitol and then committed suicide

A lifelong criminal has died after he drove his car into a barricade near the Capitol in Washington DC and then started firing shots into the air as he got out of the burning car before shooting himself.

The man has been named by the United States Capitol Police as 29-year-old Richard A. York III with an address in Delaware.

York has a criminal record, mainly in Pennsylvania dating back to 2012.

The statement identifying York reads: “It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol complex.”

His actions are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. DailyMail.com has reached out to the DC Police Department for comment.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told media in a news conference that officers who approached York after the crash did not hear him say anything.

Manger also said investigators are scouring York’s background in an effort to determine a motive.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said investigators believe York set fire to his own car before committing suicide

The chief also said investigators believe Manger started the fire that set his car on fire.

Manger said, “The person has a criminal history spanning the past ten years, but nothing that links him to anything here at the Capitol at this point.”

In February 2017, York was charged with breaking and entering a pharmacy in Hellerton, Pennsylvania. He was charged with stealing various controlled substances in the crime.

York was charged with burglary (first-degree felony), criminal trespassing (second-degree felony), theft by wrongful confiscation, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia

In January 2020, York brutally assaulted a colleague while the two were at the victim’s Pennsylvania home.

York accused his colleague of contacting the suspect’s mother and started beating him, splitting his TV in half and forcing him to run out of his own house in shorts and a t-shirt in 39-degree weather. WFMZ at the time.

His legs were blue and his face showed extensive swelling after the attack.

The station’s report says that after the victim fled the house, York continued to vandalize the house. The pair worked together on rooftop projects in Philadelphia at the time.

He was charged with aggravated assault, single offenses of simple assault and criminal mischief and a summary count of harassment in that incident.

Other crimes included pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in December 2016, making terrorist threats in January 2012, and possession of a prohibited substance in February 2012.

Before the last two arrests, York was not in prison until November 2013 until he failed a drug test during his probation. He was sentenced to one to two years in prison for the crimes.

No one else was injured when York slammed his car into the barricade and started firing wildly

Sunday’s incident happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday at a vehicle barricade set up on East Capitol Street and 2nd Street in Washington.

Capitol police said York had crashed into the barricade and that when he got out of the car, the vehicle burst into flames.

York then opened fire, firing several shots into the air as police approached. He then turned the gun on himself and was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported and police do not believe officers fired back. A motive for the incident is unknown at this time, but police are investigating.

Police said in a statement, “It doesn’t appear the man was aiming it at a member of Congress” and investigators are investigating the man’s background as they try to determine a motive.

Both the House and Senate are on recess, and very few staff members work at the Capitol complex at that hour.

The shooting comes at a time when law enforcement agencies across the country are facing an increasing number of threats and federal officials have warned of the potential of violent attacks on government buildings in the days since the FBI’s search for Mar-a-van former President Donald Trump. . Lago Estate in Florida.

The attack is reminiscent of an incident when a man rammed into two Capitol police officers at a checkpoint in April 2021, killing 41-year-old Officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year-old police veteran. .

The driver, Noah Green, 25, got out of the car with a knife and was shot and killed by a third police officer after he lunged at him. Researchers believe Green was delusional and had increasingly suicidal thoughts.

Evans, a father of two, grew up in North Adams, Massachusetts, a close-knit town of about 13,000 in the northwest part of the state.

His death came nearly three months after the Jan. 6 riots in the Capitol that killed five people, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the uprising.

Barbed wire had surrounded the Capitol for months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the building.

The fencing has since been removed and thousands of National Guard troops deployed in response to the January uprising have since returned home, but many on Capitol Hill remain on edge.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of more than 160 crisis centers that provides 24/7 service through a toll-free hotline with numbers 9-8-8. It is available to anyone in a suicidal crisis or emotional distress.