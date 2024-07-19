27-year-old travel influencer dies after falling 300 feet while filming at a waterfall in India

A travel influencer fell to her death after slipping at the top of a waterfall while filming content for social media.

Aanvi Kamdar, 27, from Mumbai, tragically fell down a 300-foot-high gorge while filming his picturesque surroundings at the Kumbhe waterfall in Manjurne, India.

The content creator had been filming an Instagram reel with six friends when she slipped and fell down the waterfall on July 16 during the local monsoon season.

Emergency services were immediately called by his friends who witnessed the terrible accident.

First responders rushed to the spot and began efforts to rescue Kamdar. A rescuer reported, “As soon as we reached the spot, we realized that the girl had fallen almost 300 to 350 feet.”

They added: “Even after reaching her, it was difficult to lift her as she was injured and it was raining heavily. That is why we decided to pull her out using a vertical pulley.”

Shantanu Kuveskar, another rescuer, described the difficult conditions: ‘She fell on a stretch of hard, slippery rocks about 300 feet into the valley and at first they could not see her.

“She was carried out on a stretcher attached to rappelling ropes. Six rescuers came down the hill, while another 50 helped her at the top of the mound.”

Kamdar was alive and responsive when she was finally pulled out of the gorge after a six-hour rescue operation.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital in Mangaon on ventilator support, but tragically succumbed to her injuries shortly after admission.

In addition to her vibrant travel content, which had earned her 300,000 followers on Instagram and featured her visits to Turkey, Azerbaijan and the Maldives, Kamdar was a chartered accountant.

She and her friends had visited the waterfall to capture its full splendor during the monsoon season.

Local officials have since issued warnings to tourists, urging them to be careful when visiting the mountainous area, particularly during the rainy season, when conditions can be especially dangerous.

