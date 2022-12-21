27 Union Pacific freight train cars derail in Southern California

Twenty-seven Union Pacific freight cars derailed east of Victorville on Tuesday morning, December 20, resulting in the closure of two mainline rail lines owned by BNSF Railway.

Around 8 a.m., a freight train carrying iron ore derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, Union Pacific spokesman Robynn Tysver said. The area was closed to traffic as BNSF crews worked to clear and repair the damaged tracks.

Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train, which was scheduled to leave Los Angeles for Chicago on Tuesday, has been canceled.

The reopening of one of the tracks is expected on Wednesday, December 21 at 6 a.m., according to BNSF. The reopening of the other track was undetermined as of Tuesday evening.

It was not clear how train traffic would be affected for the rest of the week. Amtrak spokesperson Beth Toll said no alternative transportation was available.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation. No injuries were reported.