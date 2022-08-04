26 million Texan facing AC and power crisis amid 100f temps

Extreme heat is expected to worsen the situation in Texas on Thursday, with grid demand reaching an all-time high.

Temperatures in some parts of the state are expected to reach 105 degrees Celsius, creating an energy demand of about 80 gigawatts.

Multiple heat advisories are in effect for several counties as temperatures rise and wildfires continue to threaten the state.

To keep up with the expected high usage of air conditioners in the state, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. (ERCOT) will use wind turbines to generate more electricity, according to data reported by Bloomberg.

According to ERCOT, system-wide prices are expected to peak at an average of $365 per megawatt-hour at 5 p.m. About 22% of the power supply will depend on wind and renewable energy sources during peak hours.

Despite the potential strain on the grid, ERCOT expects “enough generation to meet forecast demand,” a spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

As more residents crank up the air, fears that coal and natural gas will fail to meet ERCOT’s demand for reserves lingers among energy experts.

Michele Richmond, executive director of Texas Competitive Power Advocates, told Bloomberg she is concerned about the stress being exerted on various power systems as ERCOT tries to meet their reserve goals.

“The fleet continues to run at an unprecedented level,” Richmond said. “Power plant owners will continue to be concerned about the increasing and ever-present stress on the fleet.”

Whether or not the systems are under threat depends on the use of electricity amid multiple heat advisories for Texas.

Heat advisories in multiple nearby counties are in effect for the second day in a row as temperatures are expected to reach close to or exceed 103 degrees, according to the National Weather Service Houston.

In Austin and San Antonio, temperatures will peak at 104f and heat index readings as high as 111f as a heat advisory remains in effect, according to Weather.com. Meanwhile, in Houston, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 99f and a low of 79f.

Meanwhile, persistent temperatures above 100f in the state have led to several wildfires as moisture is removed from vegetation areas.

On Aug. 1, 16 new wildfires were registered with 341 acres burned, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Forest Service updates Twitter daily with new information about wildfires across the state.

The latest fire was reported outside of Dallas in Wise County on Aug. 3. Texas A&M reported that the fire had burned 100 acres and was contained 0% by Wednesday night.

Governor Greg Abbott told Texans in July to be vigilant for wildfires during the summer heat wave, where temperatures have reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The State of Texas remains steadfast in our continued coordinated response to help Texans and communities affected by or at risk of wildfires,” Abbott said.

“As we continue to deploy all available resources in response to widespread fires and droughts, Texans are encouraged to remain vigilant and weather aware to protect themselves and their loved ones from dangerous wildfires.”