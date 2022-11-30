25 Years of Marriage That Started With a Message on an Answering Machine: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s Love Story

As with other things in life, love appears many times when we’re least expecting it and in a totally unexpected way. It’s the little things that can change everything. They make us see the other person from a completely fresh perspective. That’s what happened to actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick; it took a few seconds and a couple of steps to know that nothing would ever be the same again.

In 1991, both Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick had made a name for themselves in the film and television industry. They had both succeeded and shined with some of their projects, and their careers were on the rise. They knew very little about one another until then.

In November of that same year, Matthew was directing a Broadway play and Sarah Jessica’s brothers were among the founders of the company. One of her brothers introduced them, and apparently, something happened right then and there.

“I still remember very clearly seeing her walk down the street toward the movie theater… It’s very unique because I wouldn’t remember most people the first time I saw them come down the street. [But] I remember it as clear as day,” said Matthew about the first time he saw his future wife.

Several months later, more precisely on February 1, 1992, the actor plucked up the courage and called Parker and left a message on her answering machine to ask her out on a date. Sarah Jessica recalls that the message began with, “Hi, it’s Matthew Broderick,” and added during an interview, “You had to use your last name.” Soon after, they began their relationship.

1996 was the year they also got together on the Broadway stage, and it was more than clear that the relationship was solidified and that everything was going well. “He’s probably the funniest fellow I’ve met in my whole life,” said the actress. She added: “He’s so bright, so handsome, I think he’s the most handsome man I’ve seen in my life. And he inspires me. I’m mad for him, totally.”

Just a year later, the couple decided to formalize their relationship and get married. The ceremony was not traditional. They decided to invite about 100 people under the pretext of a party, but no one knew that what they would celebrate was the actors’ wedding and that Parker would walk down the aisle dressed in an elegant black dress.

As it happens with many people who are in show business, their relationship was not exempt from speculation or rumors, but they never spoke about it. In 2002, they welcomed their first child, James Wilkie Broderick, and 7 years later, they welcomed twins Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge Broderick through surrogacy.

“We tried and tried and tried and tried and tried and tried to get pregnant, but it just couldn’t happen the conventional way,” said Sarah Jessica Parker.

During that time, Parker’s career skyrocketed after starring in Sex and the City. She always had the unconditional support of her husband and, of course, they’ve had their ups and downs.

“You have good days, you have decent days, and you have bad days. That’s a marriage. That’s a relationship. That’s a friendship, even — relationships outside the marriage run the same course,” shared the actress. “If you’re in it for the long haul, and you want meaningful relationships, you are going to go through lots of different periods.”

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / East News

They have been together for 31 years and married for 25, yet they still show they love each other and are closer than ever. “We’re very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he’s the father of my children, and it’s because of him that there’s this whole other world that I love,” said Sarah Jessica. Matthew, for his part, said, “The first time I saw her, I saw her walking down the street and I thought, ’That’s it.’”

They have managed to form a beautiful family, accompany each other, support each other, and, above all, become each other’s best friends.

What do you think is the secret to a lasting relationship? How did your partner meet you?

