24h – The New York Times

Scorching temperatures engulfed the northeast on Sunday during the summer’s first prolonged heat wave, with a record five straight days of triple-digit temperatures in Newark and blistering heat in Boston; Providence, R.I.; and Manchester, NH

Other parts of the country were also sweltering, with temperatures in Oklahoma hitting 100 degrees in nine of the past 11 days.

The sweltering heat underscored the sobering reality that such dangerous temperatures are becoming a summer norm for the United States and elsewhere, with heatwaves, wildfires and droughts disrupting everyday life around the world.