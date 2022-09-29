24 stone student denies forcing man to have sex as she is too ‘lazy’ to be on top for 15 minutes

A 24 stone student has denied forcing a smaller man to have sex with her by suggesting she is too ‘lazy’ to be on top for 15 minutes.

Imogen Brooke, 30, also said she couldn’t have given her alleged victim a love bite while they had sex because ‘I can’t multi-task’.

Miss Brooke instead argues that she gave him the love bite while they were kissing before he fell asleep when she went to check on the onion rings she had put in the oven.

She also claimed she wouldn’t have been able to pull him onto his back in bed – which he has claimed – because ‘I’m not Superwoman’.

Miss Brooke denies having a person engage in non-consensual sexual activity in her flat.

The trial is in its third day, with the court previously hearing that Miss Brooke felt ‘horny’ when she wouldn’t take no for an answer and got on top of her helpless victim.

The ‘highly intoxicated’ student allegedly began ‘riding’ the man, whose protests went ‘in one ear and out the other’, even telling him that ‘you might say no but your d*** says Yes’.

The court heard she weighed 24 stone at the time and gave him the ‘non-consensual’ love bite after ‘pinning’ him down for sex, before rolling off and going to bed.

But Miss Brooke denied this and told jurors she is conscious of her weight, meaning she would not have taken the sexual position.

She said: ‘No, I’m not comfortable with my body because I’m bigger than most people.

‘I’m a big girl and I’m not sure about my weight or any part of my body.’

Southampton Crown Court in Hampshire heard that Miss Brooke going on top during sex would be logistically challenging as her size has an impact.

She continued: ‘I weigh 22st now but at the time I weighed 24st.

‘For me to be on top, I have to move forward, balance to the side and lift my stomach and put my penis in – but I would [normally] ask them for it.

‘But I can’t, I don’t like my body.’

Miss Brooke told the court that on the night in question the pair – who met online – had returned to her flat.

She said: ‘I let Lexi my dog ​​out, put on some onion rings and put on the TV because that’s what I usually do – and because I like food, especially when I’ve been drinking.

‘We were sitting on the bed and we were kissing and that’s when the love bite happened.’

Miss Brooke said that after the kiss she went to check on the food, during which time her alleged victim fell asleep.

“After the kiss, I went and sorted out the onion rings – I wanted to check if they were cooked or needed a bit more time and put mayonnaise on the plate,” she said.

‘I ate them all to myself because he was asleep.’

Miss Brooke told the court that the next day she had texted the man and told him he was ‘soundo’ – fast asleep – when she returned from the kitchen and had had to eat the onion rings alone.

Asked by her defense barrister Audrey Archer if she forced the man to have sex with her and pulled down his boxer shorts, she said: ‘I didn’t.’

Ms Archer asked if she had pulled the man’s arm to get him to lie on his back in the run-up to the alleged assault.

She replied: ‘No – I’m not Superwoman.’

How sex without consent differs legally from rape and other forms of sexual assault Miss Brooke denies a charge of inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. This differs from a charge of rape, for which the legal definition is when a person deliberately penetrates another person’s vagina, anus or mouth with a penis without the other person’s consent. Penetration assault is when a person penetrates another person’s vagina or anus with a body part other than a penis, or by using an object without the person’s consent. The overall definition of sexual or indecent assault is an act of physical, psychological and emotional abuse in the form of a sexual act, inflicted on someone without their consent. It may involve forcing or manipulating someone to witness or participate in sexual acts.

When asked if it was true that she had been on top for the alleged 15-minute period, Miss Brooke said: ‘No, I wouldn’t.

‘No, 15 minutes on top of that I wouldn’t – I’m very lazy. I had no sex on top for any duration.’

Miss Brooke, who is said to have given the man a love bite during the sexual assault, told the court she could not have done that ‘because I can’t multitask’.

Yesterday, jurors heard Miss Brooke left him with a love bite, so bad it looked as if she had ‘choked’ him.

The court heard she took a picture of the bruise the morning after the alleged incident took place and sent it to him, giving him “flashbacks of a pretty horrific incident” at her flat in Southampton, Hampshire.

Giving evidence remotely via video link yesterday, her alleged victim told the hearing he had flashbacks to the night Miss Brooke got on top of him in bed before forcing him to have sex against his will.

He said: ‘I remember the whole night. I remember it because I can’t get it out of my head.’

The court heard she had taken a picture of him when he finally got some sleep and sent it to him on Facebook Messenger the next day.

The man, who refused to be given the love bite with consent, said: ‘I had trouble sleeping that morning. It took quite a long time.

‘I stared at the wall most of the night after she forced me to have sex.’

He added: ‘I found a picture of me – of me sleeping and a bruise on my neck. The blue mark was off [Miss Brooke].

‘The mark on my neck came during the incident which took place in the early hours.

‘She bit my neck. It happened while she was on top of me, when she had me strapped to my back, she bit my neck at the same time.’

The court heard that the complainant had not mentioned the love bite in his original police complaint.

When questioned, he told jurors: ‘I remember everything except the biting – I just cover everything in my head and keep it in.

‘I remember everything that night and going to bed and waking up.’

Jurors have been told this week how it was a ‘misunderstanding’ that the victims of sexual abuse are always women.

Inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent differs from a charge of rape, for which the legal definition is when a person knowingly penetrates another person’s vagina, anus, or mouth with a penis without the other person’s consent.

The trial continues.