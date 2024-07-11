23-year-old British tourist dies after falling headfirst while trying to climb from a balcony on the Greek island of Zakynthos

A British tourist has died after falling headfirst from a height of 1.5 metres to the ground while trying to climb from a hotel balcony on the Greek island of Zakynthos.

According to the Zakynthos Police Department, the 23-year-old man stepped on the railing on Wednesday while trying to get down from a hotel balcony.

He then lost his balance and fell headfirst from a height of one and a half metres.

Local media Parapolitics The man reportedly tried to get up twice but fell.

He was rushed to hospital in Zakynthos, where he later died.

Pictured: A summer view of Zakynthos Town in Zante, Greece. On Wednesday, a British man died after falling headfirst from a hotel balcony. Hours earlier, in the same area, another British man was injured after falling from a first-floor balcony.

Just hours earlier, another British man had reportedly fallen from a first-floor balcony in the same Greek city, suffering serious injuries.

While there does not appear to be any third party involvement in any of the incidents, an investigation is currently underway by the Zakynthos Police Department.

Both incidents come just months after a 21-year-old British man jumped to his death from a fifth-floor hotel balcony while on holiday with his girlfriend in Turkey.

The man had reportedly fallen from his hotel room in the tourist area of ​​Antalya.

Police and medics rushed to the scene of the accident in Alanya district and the seriously injured tourist was taken to hospital.

He later died from his injuries despite doctors’ efforts to save his life, according to reports.