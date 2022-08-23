23 pros gathered for meeting led by Tiger Woods revealed, Cameron Smith and Hideki Matsuyama missing

The 23 players who attended the crunch meeting led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been announced.

Some of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars gathered in Delaware last week to discuss the fight against the Saudi-backed LIV Gulf threat.

The three-and-a-half-hour meeting, which took place last Tuesday at an off-course hotel prior to the BMW Championship, was said to have been “good” according to ESPN.

‘Alpha’ Woods flew with Rickie Fowler from Stuart, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon, before driving 30 minutes to Wilmington, Delaware.

McIlroy was already known to be in attendance when he reportedly pitched a new venture with Woods, whom he praised for having shown himself with a hands-on approach to finding “executable steps” to secure the future of the Tour .

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele, fifth in the world ranking, had said that “new” and “fresh” ideas emerged during the meeting.

But the full list of the 23 professionals in the PGA’s war room has now been leaked by No stopping.

The list reportedly includes 20 of the top 30 players in the world and 10 Major champions, including 15-time winner Woods.

People like the world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, who defended his BMW championship title last week, and 2021 British Open champion Collin Morikawa would all have appeared at the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington. , Delaware.

The list also includes Adam Scott and Joaquin Niemann who were strongly associated with a move to LIV Golf. The same can be said of PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young, who finished second at the 150th Open in July.

23 PGA Tour Loyalists Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Justin Thomas Jon Rahm Collin Morikawa Will Zalatoris Victor Hovland Matt Fitzpatrick Sam Burns Jordan Spieth Tony Finau Billy Horschel Cameron Young Joaquin Niemann Max Homa Shane Lowry Tyrrell Hatton Kevin Kisner Rickie Fowler Adam Scott

But their presence at the crunch meeting could offer the PGA Tour some reassurance that they will remain loyal.

According to the report, all 23 players left unanimously in support of the invite-only plan proposed at the meeting.

However, in a potential blow to the Tour, there were some notable absentees from the group amid rumors that seven more players could jump to the Saudi-funded breakout.

The most notable is British Open champion Cameron Smith, who has long been associated with a defector.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that the Australian had already agreed to a $100 million bid to compete in the LIV Golf Series, despite having played the first of the FedEx Cup events in Memphis Tennessee.

The world No. 2 will reportedly be officially unveiled along with seven other big names by Greg Norman’s LIV Golf – announcing just after he finishes chasing a possible payday from the post-Tour Championship playoffs on August 28.

However, Smith had withdrawn from the BMW Championship the day before the meeting, which was held near Wilmington Country Club where the tournament took place, with a hip problem and his absence could be due to his no longer participating. .

2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyma was also missing from the group, amid reports that he has also been offered a mega cash deal.

He is considered the real big fish, next to Smith – not only for his prowess, but also for the fact that he can take the “golf-crazy” nation of Japan with him to LIV, which is still establishing itself in both viewers and sponsorship.

“Hideki is the huge domino that falls. Hearing an Aussie team is essentially a foregone conclusion. But Hideki would bring a whole, huge golf-crazed nation under the LIV fold,” renowned golf expert Dan Rapaport wrote on Twitter.

“They would get a TV deal, sponsorship, team owner in Japan no problem. That’s why they offer him the BAG.’

LIV Golf has already managed to lure some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour, such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, away with lucrative offers.

One of the suggestions reportedly discussed to fight back against the threat of LIV Golf was the possibility of 18 no-cut tournaments, involving 60 players, and crucially the opportunity to compete for $20 million purses.

It has also since been revealed that Woods and McIlroy are teaming up to lead a new PGA Tour ‘stadium’ competition.

The pair have envisioned a series of one-day events that will be staged in front of a live audience, technologically advanced and held in a non-green grass, stadium setting, according to Golf week.

The events are held in conjunction with the PGA Tour and complement, rather than conflict with, the Tour’s schedule.

They will reportedly launch in 2024 and will run from January to March with a finale scheduled for later in the season.

The idea was presented to their colleagues at Tuesday’s meeting as a long-term opportunity for players to build equity in the venture, which will have private financing alongside business partnerships and sponsors.

The proposal is said to have been well received by the stars attending the meeting and the plan, along with other discussed suggestions, has been passed on to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

The Tour chief thought he was already on board with the new events detailing the format, potential participants, the experience elements and the planned location of the events to be announced by Monahan ahead of the Tour Championship in East Lake this week.