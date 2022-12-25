22-year-old woman was killed in a horror crash on Christmas Day shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars

A car that police officers tried to stop early this morning was involved in a horrific accident on Christmas Day that killed a 22-year-old woman.

A 29-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Patrol officers, in a marked vehicle, attempted to stop one of the cars involved prior to the fatal incident on Hendon Road in Edgware, north London, but the car sped off.

The officers decided not to pursue the car, but shortly after, it was involved in a collision with another vehicle before hitting a nearby lamppost on the Brent Cross Flyover, further down the same road.

The occupants of the car, who did not stop for police, then fled on foot.

The 22-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the second car, died of her injuries despite the efforts of the paramedics.

Her family has been notified of her death.

Another man, who was not the driver, suffered a non-serious headbutt.

Road closures are in place and inquiries into other occupants of the car are continuing, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct told MailOnline it had not yet received a referral from the Met Police about the incident and is therefore not involved at this time.

The Met Police have also been contacted for an update.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement, including road users with dashcam footage, is asked to call 911 or tweet @MetCC and cite CAD933/25Dec.

The tragic accident occurred hours after another 22-year-old woman was killed by a police car in Liverpool on Christmas Eve.

Rachael Louise Moore was struck at 8:10pm last night while walking in the Kensington area of ​​the city and died as a result of her injuries.

On this evening, her family paid tribute to their “cherished daughter” and “dearly loved granddaughter” who was a “caring friend to many.”

Emergency services were called to the scene on Sheil Road after reports of a police car colliding with a pedestrian, but Rachael was tragically pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The Independent Bureau of Police Behavior is expected to investigate the collision.

A statement from the young woman’s family read: ‘Rachael Louise Moore, aged 22, cherished daughter of Alison and Ian, sister of Ben and beloved granddaughter of Nana Sue.

Partner to Jack and caring friend to many. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched. The family requests that their privacy be respected during this devastating time.”

Witnesses on the scene told the Liverpool Echo there was ‘a lot of police’, one of whom said they saw a woman hit by a car.

One person told the outlet, “It’s horrific. It’s Christmas Eve. Whatever it is, it looks bad. It’s heartbreaking.’

Merseyside Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the collision or has anything captured on CCTV or dashcam to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, by email at sciu@merseyside.police.uk or via @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Center’ on Facebook, reference 857 as of Saturday 24th December.

On Friday morning, a 53-year-old mother of three was killed by an unmarked police car in a horrific accident in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Heather Smedley was taken to hospital after the ‘short chase’ in Oldham, Greater Manchester, but died of her injuries.

Mrs Smeadley was driving her car before she was seriously injured when a police car hit her.

Officers were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle at 10 a.m.

In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, her family paid tribute to her, describing her as ‘amazing’ and ‘the glue that held our family together’.

The Independent Bureau of Police Behavior said an unmarked police car and a “car driven by a member of the public” crashed.

The IOPC said Heather suffered “serious injuries and died in hospital later this morning,” confirming she was not in the vehicle that police were pursuing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Greater Manchester Police, quoting incident log 969 dated 23/12/2022.