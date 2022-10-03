$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday. .

BLM officials said the National Mustang Association promised to double its previous $10,000 reward in the case.

Authorities said five mortally injured horses were discovered Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Ely.

They said the horses were all within 600 meters of each other, about two miles south of US Highway 50, and an aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals.

The BLM is investigating and prosecuting the murders as part of enforcement of the Wild Horses and Burro Act of 1971.

