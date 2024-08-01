Thursday, August 1, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sports 2024 Paris Olympics: Flava Flav, Alexis Ohanian help Team USA discus thrower pay rent after post on X
Sports

2024 Paris Olympics: Flava Flav, Alexis Ohanian help Team USA discus thrower pay rent after post on X

written by Alexander 0 comment
EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 27: Veronica Fraley poses with the bronze medal after placing third in the women's discus throw final on day seven of the U.S. Track and Field Team Trials for the 2024 Olympic Games at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Veronica Fraley hasn’t competed in the discus yet, but she’s already a winner. She’ll be leaving Paris with her rent paid for the rest of 2024 thanks to Alexis Ohanian and Flava Flav. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Medal table | Olympic calendar | Olympic News

Celebrities coming out of the woodwork to proudly and loudly support Team USA have been a highlight of the 2024 Olympics. But two of those celebrities made something magical happen Thursday after seeing a social media post from Team USA discus thrower Veronica Fraley.

Fraley, 24, is a student athlete at Vanderbilt, and she posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about her unfortunately common financial situation: Despite being a world-class athlete about to compete in the Olympics, she can’t pay her rent.

Fraley put her thoughts into words and posted them on the internet. Most of the time, when you do that, nothing happens (or at least, nothing good). But this time, a good soul who saw her tweet tagged Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and rapper and avid Team USA supporter Flava Flav. Both are in Paris to watch the Games, and both saw her plea. Both pledged to help her.

And just as they promised, they both delivered.

The Internet can be a cold, cruel, and hurtful place, but today it had its arms open and was ready to wrap Fraley in a big digital hug. Her mentions and replies are now filled with hundreds and hundreds of people sympathizing with her, wishing her well, and asking how they can contribute to helping her and others like her.

Fraley thanked both Flav and Ohanian on X, and you could almost feel his smile through the words on the screen.

Flav, whose emotional and financial support of the women’s water polo team has been wholesome and inspiring, found the perfect way to sum up the whole wonderful situation without making money the center of attention.

Millions of people have seen Fraley’s story and are more aware of how difficult it is to be an Olympian when you’re not actually present at the Olympics. She’s gained an incredible number of new fans, who will be cheering her on in person and from their couches when she goes for gold next week.

Flav also made sure Fraley’s personal fundraiser was verified through GoFundMe and encouraged everyone to check out the Full list of verified fundraising Olympians and donate wherever they could.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Simone Biles sends fans into meltdown after revealing ‘iconic’ necklace after historic...

Kate Douglass wins gold in 200-meter breaststroke

American golfer Wyndham Clark suffers DISASTER in his opening round at the...

Paris Olympics: Jimmer Fredette sits out with leg injury as U.S. falls...

Max Kilman opens up on swapping non-league for Premier League and how...

Topgolf launch brand new golf club with an ‘ENORMOUS club face’ that...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com