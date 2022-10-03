2023 Women’s T20 World Cup starts on February 10
The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off on February 10, with host nation South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in Cape Town. The final is scheduled for February 26 and there is a spare day on February 27.
Bangladesh and Ireland, the finalists of the 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, take the last two places in the ten-team tournament to be played in Paarl, Gqeberha and Cape Town.
Defending champion Australia is in Group 1, along with New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. India, Pakistan, England, West Indies and Ireland form Group 2.
After South Africa opens the tournament against Sri Lanka, England will play the West Indies and Australia will face New Zealand in Paarl on February 11. The four Asian teams will start their campaigns on February 12, with India playing against Pakistan and Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in Cape Town.
Each team plays once against everyone else in their group and the top two from each group qualify for the semi-finals. All knockout matches – the semi-finals and the final – are held in Cape Town.
“We are delighted to announce the match schedule for the next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as we look to build on the success of Australia 2020 and host a uniquely African celebration of cricket,” said ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice. “As a key strategic priority for the sport, women’s cricket continues to build momentum and engage more fans than ever before. With T20 as the growth vehicle for cricket, we are confident that this event and the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup ahead of the senior event will lasting legacy to grow girls and women’s cricket around the world.”
With ticket prices starting at 60 Rand (about US$3.36), Cricket South Africa chief executive Pholetsi Moseki hoped fans would flock to the event. “South Africa is eagerly looking forward to the opening game against Sri Lanka, which will prove our competitiveness on the playing field. It will also be a historic occasion for South Africa to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and a first-ever opportunity for our fans to experience the alluring mix of women’s cricket that will be radiated around the world,” said Moseki. “This is happening as the appetite for women’s cricket, as a separate brand, is gaining traction among fans. We’ve lowered ticket prices to give all fans the opportunity to attend stadiums and join in the excitement, which will confirm that women’s cricket is open for business.”