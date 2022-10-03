2023 Women’s T20 World Cup starts on February 10

The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off on February 10, with host nation South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in Cape Town. The final is scheduled for February 26 and there is a spare day on February 27.

Bangladesh and Ireland, the finalists of the 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, take the last two places in the ten-team tournament to be played in Paarl, Gqeberha and Cape Town.

Defending champion Australia is in Group 1, along with New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. India, Pakistan, England, West Indies and Ireland form Group 2.

After South Africa opens the tournament against Sri Lanka, England will play the West Indies and Australia will face New Zealand in Paarl on February 11. The four Asian teams will start their campaigns on February 12, with India playing against Pakistan and Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in Cape Town.

Each team plays once against everyone else in their group and the top two from each group qualify for the semi-finals. All knockout matches – the semi-finals and the final – are held in Cape Town.

The 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and India in the MCG had a crowd of 86,175, just short of the world record for a women’s sporting event, and is widely regarded as a turning point in the women’s game.

“We are delighted to announce the match schedule for the next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as we look to build on the success of Australia 2020 and host a uniquely African celebration of cricket,” said ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice. “As a key strategic priority for the sport, women’s cricket continues to build momentum and engage more fans than ever before. With T20 as the growth vehicle for cricket, we are confident that this event and the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup ahead of the senior event will lasting legacy to grow girls and women’s cricket around the world.”