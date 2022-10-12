2022 US State of the Birds report reveals widespread losses of birds in all habitats—except for one

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



A recently released State of the Birds report for the United States reveals a story of two trends, one hopeful, one terrible. Long-term trends in waterfowl show a surge where investments in wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and humans. But data shows that birds in the United States are generally declining in all other habitats — forests, grasslands, deserts and oceans.

The U.S. 2022 State of the Birds report, published by 33 leading scientific and conservation organizations and agencies, is the first look at the country’s birds since a landmark 2019 survey reported the loss of 3 billion birds in the United States and Canada. demonstrated in 50 years.

Findings in the report:

More than half of American bird species are in decline.

American grassland birds are among the fastest declining birds with a 34% loss since 1970.

Waterfowl and ducks in the US have increased by 18% and 34% respectively over the same period.

70 newly identified tipping point species have each lost 50% or more of their population in the past 50 years, and are on track to lose another half in the next 50 years if nothing changes. They include beloved gems like Rufous Hummingbirds, songbirds like Golden-winged Warblers, and oceanic travelers like Black-footed Albatrosses.

“The rapid decline in birds points to the increasing stresses that both wildlife and humans are experiencing around the world due to habitat loss, environmental degradation and extreme climate events,” said Dr. Amanda Rodewald, director of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Center for Avian Population. studies.

“Taking action to bring birds back delivers a cascade of benefits that improve climate resilience and quality of life for people. For example, when we restore forests, we store carbon, reduce fire intensity and create habitat for plants and animals. greening cities, we provide heat dissipation, increase access to recreation and create a refuge for migratory birds.”

The report used five data sources, including the North American Breeding Bird Survey and Christmas Bird Count, to track the health of breeding birds in habitats across the United States.

“From grassland birds to seabirds to Hawaiian birds, we continue to see that nearly all bird groups and species of bird habitats have declined significantly,” said Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “The only group seeing an increase in population size are wetland dependent birds, including waterfowl.”

“While a majority of bird species are declining, many waterfowl populations remain healthy, thanks to decades of joint investment from hunters, landowners, state and federal agencies, and companies,” said Dr. Karen Waldrop, Chief Conservation Officer for Ducks Unlimited. “This is good news not only for birds, but also for the thousands of other species that depend on wetlands, and the communities that benefit from groundwater replenishment, carbon sequestration and flood protection.”

The report suggests applying that winning formula to more habitats will help restore birds and natural resources.

“The North American Waterfowl Management Plan, the Federal Duck Stamp Program, grants from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, and regional joint venture partnerships are all part of a framework that has a proven track record of restoring and protecting wetlands. dependent species,” said Williams of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “Now we want to use that precedent to work with our partners to restore bird populations, preserve habitats and lay a foundation for how we respond to the loss of other bird groups.”

Evidence shows that conservation efforts need to be stepped up to reverse the worst decline in shorebirds, down 33% since 1970, and grassland birds, down 34%. Recognizing the need to work on a larger, faster scale, 200 organizations from seven sectors in Mexico, Canada, the US and Indigenous Peoples are collaborating on a Central Grasslands Roadmap to build one of North America’s largest and most vital ecosystems. preserved: hundreds of millions of hectares of grassland.

“People have changed our grassland landscape, and people are the key to the future,” said Tammy VerCauteren, executive director of the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and a representative of the Central Grasslands Roadmap. “Together, we are building a movement to save our grasslands and the people and wildlife that depend on them. Together we can ensure tribal sovereignty, private property rights, food security, resilient landscapes and thriving wildlife populations.”

Given the widespread decline, the report highlights the need for proactive habitat and species conservation.

“Despite the best hopes and efforts, 70 Tipping Point bird species have a half-life of just 50 years, meaning they will lose half of their already dwindling populations in the next 50 years unless we take action,” said Dr. Peter Marra, director of The Earth Commons—Georgetown University’s Institute for Environment & Sustainability.

“What we’ve outlined in this State of the Birds is a recipe for how conservation biologists can work with communities and use surgical precision to solve environmental problems — combining new technology and data to pinpoint the root cause of losses and reverse decline.” while we still have the best chance – now, before more birds are endangered.”

The report advises that meeting the huge need requires a strategic combination of partnerships, incentives, science-based solutions and the will to dramatically scale conservation efforts.

“Everyone can make a difference to help reverse decline,” said Mike Parr, president of the American Bird Conservancy. “Anyone with a window can use simple solutions to avoid collisions. Anyone can help make their neighborhood greener and avoid pesticides that harm birds. Anyone who lives in a neighborhood can bring the problems and solutions to their community and use their voice to take action. ”

Provided by Cornell University

