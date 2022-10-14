2022 summer, a dry wake-up call

Lake facilities sitting on dry land. Lac de Brenets, Summer 2022. Credit: Keystone / Laurent Gillieron



The summer of 2022 has once again shown us how the climate is becoming more extreme year after year. Sticking to business-as-usual and relying solely on customization won’t work. Only a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels can prevent the worst, says Sonia Seneviratne.

Dried out rivers and soils across Europe. Crop losses, devastating forest fires and rapidly melting glaciers. Thousands of deaths due to extreme heat in cities, cows being slaughtered because of too dry mountain pastures. That was the summer of 2022 – one of the hottest and driest since records began. If climate researchers had warned in the spring that we could experience such an extreme summer, we would have been branded alarmists. But what we are dealing with is fully consistent with the expert assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)1.

We have long been aware of where we were going and for several years now we have seen the first clear signs that we cannot overcome the growing climate crisis without taking serious mitigating measures. For decades, climate change has been downplayed by many as a distant challenge to which we could easily adapt. The past few months have shown us that the reality is very different.

Adjusting alone is not an option

We are in a climate crisis. The atmosphere has already warmed by 1.2°C. Rising temperatures and lack of rain have dried out soils in the Northern Hemisphere this summer. We’ve found that these drought conditions are now to be expected about once every 20 years, given the current climate — whereas without human-induced global warming they would occur about once every 400 years.

The combination of heat and drought has also caused problems in many parts of Switzerland – even our wetland country is not immune to water shortages. Especially now that the ice reserves in the Alps are shrinking at a record pace.

If the Earth continues to warm, we can expect even stronger and more frequent extreme events in the future than what we have seen in recent years: heat waves, droughts, heavy rainfall and extreme hurricanes. The latest IPCC report also shows that we will quickly reach the limits of adjustment if countermeasures are not taken.

One thing is clear: every extra ton of CO . emitted 2 further warms our extreme climate. To prevent this, we need a radical phasing out of oil, gas and coal – and that must happen as soon as possible. Because every extra tenth of a degree matters.

Change is possible

Phasing out fossil fuels according to need is feasible: there are alternatives in almost all sectors: renewable energy sources, heat pumps, electromobility. In Switzerland, 93% of the CO 2 emissions come from the combustion of oil and gas. If Switzerland succeeds in reducing its CO . to halve 2 emissions by 2030, we would already be on track to meet the Paris climate target, which aims to stabilize warming around 1.5°C. To achieve this, we need to reduce our oil and gas consumption by 55% by 2030.

Recently passed federal law on climate protection goals, innovation and strengthening energy security will pave the way for net zero CO2 emissions 2 . But individuals, companies and governments can already take the initiative to accelerate the necessary change.

Switzerland will also benefit geopolitically from the phasing out of fossil fuels, as it can reduce its reliance on exports from autocratic regimes. Our dependence on oil and gas not only harms the climate, it is also precious and makes democracies vulnerable to blackmail by rogue states.

We will have to live with the climate consequences caused so far. They will not disappear in a world without zero. At best, we can stabilize global warming, but barely reverse it. When it comes to the climate, there is no turning back: many consequences are irreversible.

A dry wake-up call for water-rich Switzerland

This summer has clearly shown us how the climate is getting more extreme year after year. We can and must contribute to counter this, both globally and in Switzerland. Acting now is worth it. The summer of 2022 should be a wake-up call for all of us.

Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely