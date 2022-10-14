2022 MLS playoff preview: Watch out for CF Montreal – Sportsnet.ca

Things are about to get very serious in Major League Soccer with the playoffs kicking off this weekend.

Fourteen teams have entered the fray after a grueling regular season, including CF Montreal, who are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

This year’s notable absentees include the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids (the top two teams in MLS last season), the Seattle Sounders (who have never missed the playoffs), and Toronto FC (which has the highest payroll in the league). to have) .

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 MLS postseason.

The playoff format

The winners of the Eastern and Western Conference – Philadelphia Union (19-5-10) and LAFC (21-9-4) – have a first round bye.

The opening round consists of six matches with the winners advancing. All play-off matches are single-elimination, rather than two-legged affairs. Here is the schedule of the first round:

Eastern Conference

Oct 15, 12 noon ET: FC Cincinnati (12-9-13) at New York Red Bulls (15-11-8)

October 16, 8:00 PM ET: Orlando City (14-14-6) at CF Montreal (20-9-5)

October 17, 7:00 PM ET: Inter Miami (14-14-6) at New York City FC (16-11-9)

Western Conference

October 15, 3:00 PM ET: Nashville SC (10/13/11) at LA Galaxy (12/12/8)

October 16, 3:00 PM ET: Real Salt Lake (12/11/11) at Austin FC (10/16/8)

October 17, 9:30 p.m. ET: Minnesota United (14-14-6) at FC Dallas (9-9-11)

In the second round, Philadelphia will host the winner of the New York Red Bulls-Cincinnati series on October 20, while the winner of the LA Galaxy-Nashville series will visit LAFC on the same day.

The Conference Finals are scheduled for October 30. The MLS Cup will be hosted on November 5 by the highest remaining seeded team. As the regular season champion, LAFC has home field advantage through the playoffs.

CF Montreal with Canadian hope

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps failed to make the playoffs, meaning CF Montreal will be Canada’s only representative in the postseason this year.

It was a remarkable campaign for Montreal after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference in 2021. Led by coach of the year candidate Wilfried Nancy, Montreal pushed the Philadelphia Union for first place in the East until the final day of the season. and finished just two points back.

With 63 goals up front, Montreal had the third-best offense in the East, thanks in part to Honduran striker Romell Quioto’s 15 goals, as well as solid contributions from veteran Kei Kamar and US international Djordje Mihailovic (nine goals each).

Montreal has been one of the best teams in the league since July 17, winning 11 out of 15 games with just one defeat. It finished the campaign with a four-game winning streak and a six-game unbeaten run. But the club’s exploits went largely unnoticed by the MLS media. Despite the disrespect, defender Alistair Johnston insists Montreal is comfortable as a team few pundits talk about.

“If you’re in a Canadian market, you’re always at a disadvantage. The MLS media will generally overlook you, especially if you’re not in Toronto. If you don’t play for TFC, you get more overlooked,” Johnston told Sportsnet.

“But at the same time, we’re not one of those teams that really needs that credit to know that we’re doing something special… We’re fine with being the ones that go under the radar because often you see in the playoffs that it’s a team that not a lot of people talk about that’s on the run, and you want to be a dark horse.”

Orlando defeated Montreal 2-0 at home on February 27 in the season opener for both clubs, but Montreal took revenge in a comprehensive 4-1 win over the Lions win at Stade Saputo on May 7.

“Orlando has some dangerous players. This is a team that consistently wins in the playoffs, they’ve already won the US Open this year, so they have that confidence. It’s a pretty veteran-heavy group that has a lot of playoff experience and we know it’s not going to be an easy trip. It’s going to be a tough challenge for us, but it’s great that we’re playing this game at home, and I think that’s going to play a big part,” Johnston said.

Johnston: ‘No better way to prepare for a World Cup’

Johnston is one of three CF Montreal players – midfielder Samuel Piette and defender Kamal Miller are the others – confident that bets will be included in Canada’s World Cup roster next month, while Ismaël Kone also has a very good chance makes to break through.

The failure of Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps to make the playoffs means Canadian internationals Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry and Lucas Cavallini may not be entering the World Cup as sharp as they should be.

Undoubtedly, Canadian coach John Herdman is hoping Montreal can make a long playoff run that will put Johnston and his MLS teammates in top condition for Qatar.

“There is no better way to prepare for a World Cup than by playing in the most competitive matches. There is no substitute for competitive fitness. A deep playoff run for us is great in terms of CF Montreal and the Canadian team, so it’s a win-win all around,” Johnston said.

Notable Canadians on other teams

This year’s playoffs take CF Montreal out of the picture and have a lot of Canadian content, with two members of the men’s national team prominent in American clubs.

Maxime Crépeau (LAFC) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota) are considered two of the best goalkeepers in the MLS.

Crépeau, a 28-year-old from Greenfield Park, Que., came fifth in the league with clean sheets (nine) and started 33 out of 34 games this year and starred in LAFC winning the Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the team with the best record in the regular season. St. Clair, a 25-year-old from Pickering, Ontario, was a workhorse for Minnesota, starting in 32 games and registering five shutouts.

Overlooked by Toronto FC for most of this season, Kentville, NS resident Jacob Shaffelburg thrived after his loaned move to Nashville SC in August, scoring two goals in eight appearances. Calgary-born striker Tesho Akindele scored three goals in four starts for Orlando City in 2022.

But the Canadian to watch could just be fullback Raheem Edwards. The 27-year-old from Toronto was a breakthrough player in his first season with LA Galaxy, scoring one goal and providing six assists in 30 appearances.

LAFC and Philly the favorites, but don’t sleep on FC Dallas

All eyes will be on the Philadelphia Union and LAFC as the Eastern and Western Conference winners will be considered the top two favorites in the playoffs. But don’t sleep on FC Dallas.

Dallas finished third in the West but boasted the second best defensive record in the MLS with just 37 goals against in 34 games. Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Paes recorded eight shutouts in 32 starts in his first MLS season, playing behind a team known for playing flawless football in his half for most of the campaign.

Coach Nico Estevez’s deliberate system means that Dallas routinely sets not only the pace of the game, but also where the action on the field will unfold.

Gazdag was red hot in the final stretch, with 10 goals (including two hat-tricks) in his last eight games. His hat-trick and assist on the final day of the season in a 4-0 home win over Toronto FC helped Philadelphia take first place in the Eastern Conference. After Gazdag was rejected as a finalist for the league’s MVP award, Gazdag has extra motivation to win the playoffs.

Player to watch: Philadelphia’s Dániel Gazdag

After a modest debut season in the MLS in 2021, attacker Dániel Gazdag broke out on a big note this year. The Hungarian international scored 22 goals (second overall in MLS) and provided 10 assists for the Union.

John Molinaro is one of the leading football journalists in Canada, covering the game for over 20 years for various media including Sportsnet, CBC Sports and Sun Media. He is currently the editor-in-chief of TFC Republic, a website dedicated to in-depth coverage of Toronto FC and Canadian football. TFC Republic can be found here.



