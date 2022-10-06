2022 is Sydney wettest ever year: 1950 annual rainfall record beat on October 6
It’s finally happened: Sydneysiders have officially suffered through their wettest year in HISTORY after recent downpours shattered rainfall records – and there’s still more to come
- Sydney broke the record for the most rainfall in a year around midday on Thursday
- The record for the most annual rainfall held for more than 70 years
- In 1950 Sydney recorded 2,194mm of rain, this year has officially passed 2,200
- The gap between the records will grow further with three months left in the year
Sydney has officially recorded its wettest year on record with three months to go as residents brace for three more massive storm cells to hit.
Rain in Sydney on Thursday morning pushed the rainfall total for this year past the long-standing 1950s record of 2,194mm.
More than 2.2m of rain has now fallen on Sydney since January 1.
The gap between the records will only widen this weekend with three storm systems due to bear heavy downpours on the port city.
Continuous heavy rainfall has seen several major floods across NSW and Sydney this year and this week’s rain is expected to bring more havoc to already overflowing catchments.
Heavy rain on Thursday pushed the city’s rainfall total for the year past all previous records (pictured, people walking in the rain in front of the Sydney Opera House)
Sydney has been drenched by over 2.2m of rain so far this year, smashing the record for the highest annual rainfall on record with three months left in the year (pictured, pedestrians in Sydney)
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warned of heavy rain and the risk of flooding is likely to continue until the end of this year.
‘Unfortunately, this is the pattern until the end of the year. Potentially until early 2023, meteorologist Jonathan How said.
Regions in NSW and Victoria have also been warned to prepare for a possible tornadic supercell that would bring heavy rainfall, massive hail and dangerous winds.
Sky News Meteorologist Alison Osborne said towns in north-west Victoria were at risk of a ‘tornadic supercell system’ on Thursday afternoon.
“There is a risk of tornadic supercells, that means large hail, damaging gusts and isolated heavy rainfall,” Ms Osborne said.
Sky News Weather has warned a possible ‘tornadic supercell’ could hit parts of NSW and Victoria on Thursday afternoon (pictured, red zones most likely to be affected by severe tornado conditions, yellow less likely)
Sydneysiders have endured the wettest year on record with three months to go (pictured, Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House)
NSW AND VICTORIA OVERFLOW WARNINGS
To check flood warnings in NSW, visit the state’s SES website.
To check flood warnings in Victoria, visit Vic Emergency website.
‘This storm threat will rapidly diminish by the early hours of (Friday) morning. It will be less intense, but more broad.’
Forecasts show regions from NSW’s Cobar down the border to Victoria’s Mt Gambier are most likely to handle the dangerous weather.
Residents of south-west Queensland, eastern SA and most of central NSW and Victoria should also be on alert.
Heavy rain also crept inland in NSW to the state’s central west on Thursday, drenching campers ahead of this weekend’s Bathurst 1000 Supercars race.
Bourke also broke records, receiving a month’s worth of rain on Wednesday with over 39mm pouring over the outback town.
The BoM warned that record rain means more NSW communities are at risk of flooding again with catchments still bursting from flooding just a few weeks ago.
Three massive storms are set to batter Australia’s east coast from Thursday to Sunday (pictured, a Sydney pedestrian in the rain)
Australia’s east coast will be hit by three powerful rainstorm systems heading into next week (pictured, forecast rainfall for the next seven days)
“We will start to see more of a flood risk as well as river flood risk over the coming days,” said Gabrielle Woodhouse of the Bureau of Meteorology.
“There is a lot of rain and… it falls in very, very wet catchments.”
Some flooded catchments are expected to see 100mm of rain.
SES has deployed rescue teams in communities at high risk of flooding in the event of an emergency.
They have urged people in flooded areas to avoid driving through floodwaters.
The rain is expected to taper off in most major cities by the middle of next week.
NSW Victoria has issued several flood warnings for people near catchments that are already at capacity (images, SES’s NSW flood warning map)
FOUR-DAY DESIGNATION FOR LARGER CITIES
PERTH
Thursday Partly cloudy. Max 19
Friday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 20
Saturday sunny. Min 7 Max 23
Sunday Chance of showers. Min 9 Max 21
ADELAIDE
Thursday shower or two. Max 23
Friday decreasing showers. Min 12 Max 17
Saturday Partly cloudy. Min 9 Max 16
Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 18
MELBOURNE
Thursday Increasing showers. Max 21
Friday showers. Min 15 Max 19
Saturday Partly cloudy. Min 9 Max 16
Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 15
HOBART
Thursday shower or two. Max 15
Friday showers. Min 11 Max 20
Saturday shower or two. Min 8 Max 15
Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 5 Max 14
CANBERRA
Thursday Rain. Max 16
Friday Rain. Min 10 Max 18
Saturday Increasing rain. Min 11 Max 18
Sunday Rain. Min 4 Max 13
SYDNEY
Thursday Rain eases to showers. Max 20
Friday Showers increase. Min 14 Max 23
Saturday Increasing rain. Min 16 Max 23
Sunday Rain. Min 12 Max 18
BRISBANE
Thursday shower or two. Max 22
Friday Partly cloudy. Min 15 Max 25
Saturday shower or two. Min 16 Max 26
Sunday showers. Min 19 Max 26
DARWIN
Thursday showers. Possible storm. Max 34
Friday shower or two. Possible storm. Min 26 Max 34
Saturday showers. Possible storm. Min 25 Max 34
Sunday showers. Possible storm. Min 24 Max 33
Source: Bureau of Meteorology