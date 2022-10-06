2022 is Sydney wettest ever year: 1950 annual rainfall record beat on October 6

<!–

Sydney has officially recorded its wettest year on record with three months to go as residents brace for three more massive storm cells to hit.

Rain in Sydney on Thursday morning pushed the rainfall total for this year past the long-standing 1950s record of 2,194mm.

More than 2.2m of rain has now fallen on Sydney since January 1.

The gap between the records will only widen this weekend with three storm systems due to bear heavy downpours on the port city.

Continuous heavy rainfall has seen several major floods across NSW and Sydney this year and this week’s rain is expected to bring more havoc to already overflowing catchments.

Heavy rain on Thursday pushed the city’s rainfall total for the year past all previous records (pictured, people walking in the rain in front of the Sydney Opera House)

Sydney has been drenched by over 2.2m of rain so far this year, smashing the record for the highest annual rainfall on record with three months left in the year (pictured, pedestrians in Sydney)

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warned of heavy rain and the risk of flooding is likely to continue until the end of this year.

‘Unfortunately, this is the pattern until the end of the year. Potentially until early 2023, meteorologist Jonathan How said.

Regions in NSW and Victoria have also been warned to prepare for a possible tornadic supercell that would bring heavy rainfall, massive hail and dangerous winds.

Sky News Meteorologist Alison Osborne said towns in north-west Victoria were at risk of a ‘tornadic supercell system’ on Thursday afternoon.

“There is a risk of tornadic supercells, that means large hail, damaging gusts and isolated heavy rainfall,” Ms Osborne said.

Sky News Weather has warned a possible ‘tornadic supercell’ could hit parts of NSW and Victoria on Thursday afternoon (pictured, red zones most likely to be affected by severe tornado conditions, yellow less likely)

Sydneysiders have endured the wettest year on record with three months to go (pictured, Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House)

NSW AND VICTORIA OVERFLOW WARNINGS To check flood warnings in NSW, visit the state’s SES website. To check flood warnings in Victoria, visit Vic Emergency website.

‘This storm threat will rapidly diminish by the early hours of (Friday) morning. It will be less intense, but more broad.’

Forecasts show regions from NSW’s Cobar down the border to Victoria’s Mt Gambier are most likely to handle the dangerous weather.

Residents of south-west Queensland, eastern SA and most of central NSW and Victoria should also be on alert.

Heavy rain also crept inland in NSW to the state’s central west on Thursday, drenching campers ahead of this weekend’s Bathurst 1000 Supercars race.

Bourke also broke records, receiving a month’s worth of rain on Wednesday with over 39mm pouring over the outback town.

The BoM warned that record rain means more NSW communities are at risk of flooding again with catchments still bursting from flooding just a few weeks ago.

Three massive storms are set to batter Australia’s east coast from Thursday to Sunday (pictured, a Sydney pedestrian in the rain)

Australia’s east coast will be hit by three powerful rainstorm systems heading into next week (pictured, forecast rainfall for the next seven days)

“We will start to see more of a flood risk as well as river flood risk over the coming days,” said Gabrielle Woodhouse of the Bureau of Meteorology.

“There is a lot of rain and… it falls in very, very wet catchments.”

Some flooded catchments are expected to see 100mm of rain.

SES has deployed rescue teams in communities at high risk of flooding in the event of an emergency.

They have urged people in flooded areas to avoid driving through floodwaters.

The rain is expected to taper off in most major cities by the middle of next week.

NSW Victoria has issued several flood warnings for people near catchments that are already at capacity (images, SES’s NSW flood warning map)