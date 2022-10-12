2022 iPad (10th-gen): A new design and faster chip may be imminent

Apple’s most affordable iPad has been iterative rather than innovative, with small annual updates that bring a faster chip and a handful of new features. But if renderings obtained by MySmartPrice are accurate, Apple is set to launch an all-new version of the standard iPad this year with a bigger screen and a new design.

In this article, we gather all the latest news, leaks and rumors about the highly anticipated new 10th generation iPad, including release date, new features, design changes, technical specifications and pricing.

Apple has settled into a groove since switching from the 9.7-inch iPad to the larger 10.2-inch format. Usually you’ll find them unveiled in September, as you can tell from the timing of the last few launches (see below), although in 2018 Apple launched it at a special event in Chicago in the spring:

iPad (9th generation): September 2021

September 2021 iPad (8th generation): September 2020

September 2020 iPad (7th generation): September 2019

September 2019 iPad (6th generation): March 2018

We didn’t see Apple update the iPad at their Far Out event on September 7, so it’s very likely that we’ll get new iPad news in October 2022. Additionally, Apple has delayed the release of iPadOS 16.1 to October, presumably to coincide with the launch of new hardware.

Read more about the next Apple Event.

iPad (10th generation) price: How much will the new iPad cost?

The US price of the entry-level iPad has remained constant at $329 for the past few generations, and we don’t expect that to change. However, due to the effects of inflation and currency fluctuations, it is possible that prices will increase in the UK and elsewhere with the release of the new models. The UK and elsewhere have already seen prices rise with the launch of the M2 MacBook Pro and Air, as well as the iPhone 14, so that trend is likely to continue.

This is how the prices look right now and for the latest models:

iPad 10.2-inch (9th generation): $329 / £319 / €329

iPad 10.2-inch (8th generation): $329 / £329 / €329

iPad 10.2-inch (7th generation): $329 / £349 / €349

iPad (10th generation) design: What will the new Pad look like?

With the iPad mini receiving a massive facelift that saw the removal of the Home button and a switch to a more colorful case last year, it means the 10.2-inch iPad is now the only model in the range to still retain the old design aesthetics, but that may be changing.

We saw rumors in 2021 that rather than a complete overhaul, Apple planned to reuse the older iPad Air design for the entry-level iPad. This would mean a step up to a 10.5-inch screen, but with little else changing. However, recent reports have suggested that the iPad will get a new design to accompany its larger screen. The new model may also finally come in other colors than silver and space grey.

Renders from MySmartPrice indicates that a new iPad design is on the way with flatter edges like the iPad Pro. The renders indicate that the new iPad will have a Home button like the current 9th generation iPad, but with slimmer bezels. However, MacTakara describes the new iPad as “a larger design of the iPad mini (6th generation)”, suggesting that it will lose the Home button and get an “all-screen” design.

According to MySmartPrice’s renderings, the new iPad will be slightly larger, measuring 248mm x 179mm x 6.98mm compared to 250mm x 174mm x 7.50mm for the current model.

Home button and Touch ID

Depending on which rumored design is accurate, the iPad may or may not lose its Home button with Touch ID this year. If MySmartPrice’s renderings are accurate, the tablet will still incorporate a Home button into its front design. But if MacTakara is correct, there will be a top button/Touch ID sensor similar to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

Screen

The new iPad is expected to increase its screen size from 10.2 inches to 10.5 inches. It is also possible that Apple will launch a fully laminated screen, as was rumored for the 9th generation model. On the current model, there is a small gap between the glass and the touch panel on the screen, while the other models all use laminated glass flush with the screen.

iPad (10th generation) specs: Will the new iPad be faster?

Although we are not sure that the new iPad will have a different look, we are sure that Apple will upgrade the parts inside. Here’s what we expect in the new model.

New processor

The 10.2-inch iPad (2021) comes with an A13 Bionic processor, so it seems very likely that this will move up to the A15 Bionic found in the iPad mini, following its recent pattern of updates (A10, A12, A13 ). However, the MacTakara report suggests that the new model could pick up an M1 chip, which would be a surprising move.

USB-C

The entry-level iPad is the last of Apple’s tablets with a Lightning port. The iPad Pro, Air and mini switched to USB-C in 2018, 2020 and 2021 respectively, so it’s time for Apple to complete the transition and make things less confusing for iPad buyers. Sure enough, rumor has it that the next version of the iPad will see a switch from Lightning to USB-C. With a new law in the EU requiring USB-C to be used in mobile devices, there’s a very good chance the next iPad will switch.

5G

The entry-level iPad is Apple’s last tablet with 5G, so we expect Apple to add the faster network this time, as reported by 9to5Mac. However, it will likely only support the slower sub-6Ghz like the iPad mini and not mmWave like the iPhone 14 and iPad Pro.

Camera

On the back, Apple is rumored to change the camera position by adding a vertical array similar to the iPhone X. However, renderings from MySmartPrice indicate that it will still have a single camera, although the camera sensor will likely be improved from its older 8MP wide-angle lens. It could also get an LED flash, which the current model lacks.

Apple upgraded the front camera to a 12MP sensor with Center Stage last year, so we don’t expect any improvements there.

Headphone jack

Finally, the iPad may also be losing its headphone jack. The 9th generation model is Apple’s last iPad to have a port for headphones and speakers.

While we wait for the new models, check out our roundup of the best iPad deals to get the best possible prices on Apple’s current range of tablets. We also have a round of 9th generation iPad deals.