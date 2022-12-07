2022 AACTA Awards: Sex history influencer Esme James flashes her underwear in a sheer dress

[noscript_1]

TikTok star Esme James showed off her sensational figure in a sheer black dress on Wednesday as she appeared on the red carpet at the 2022 AACTA Awards in Sydney.

The brunette beauty, who shares sex history videos on the social media platform, showed off her underwear in a bejeweled sheer lace dress with matching heels.

She added a black handbag and accessories with different rings.

To add even more to the maximalist look, Esme put a silver necklace around her neck and wore dangling silver earrings.

The red carpet glamor continued with Esme’s makeup, which featured a bold red lipstick and lots of highlighter.

To enhance her natural beauty, she opted for a creamy base foundation with bronzer on top and bold brows.

The star added false lashes and lashes of black mascara to the look.

Esme was joined on the red carpet by Angela Bishop, who certainly made an entrance in a red bustier dress with a striking red bow at the waist

Esme is one of Australia’s most followed TikTok stars with over 2.3 million followers.

She is known for her series Kinky History, which deals with the evolution of human sexuality.

In addition to her mother, she also presents SexTistics, a mini-documentary series about sex and statistics.

Meanwhile, Sonia Kruger made a jaw-dropping arrival in a $950 Alex Perry crop top and long white skirt.

TV presenter Renee Bargh was simply beaming when she arrived at the event.

The substitute Today host, 36, showed off her growing baby bump in a tight orange dress as she joined Christian Wilkins on the red carpet.