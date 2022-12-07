Wednesday, December 7, 2022
2022 AACTA Awards: Alyssa-Jane Cook’s daughter Georgia is the spitting image of the E Street star

Alyssa-Jane Cook's daughter Georgia May Davis, left, looked the spitting image of the E Street star (pictured right in 2008) at the AACTA Awards on Wednesday

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Georgia May Davis, the daughter of Alyssa-Jane Cook, is the spitting image of the E Street star as she stunned on the red carpet at the AACTA Awards

published: 04:03, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 07:08, Dec 7, 2022

She is the daughter of E Street star Alyssa-Jane Cook, who rose to fame for her regular role as Lisa Bennett in the iconic Australian soap opera in the 1980s and 1990s.

And actress Georgia May Davis was the spitting image of her famous mother as she stepped onto the red carpet at the 2022 AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday.

The talented actress, 27, showed off her tan and toned pins in a black and white mini dress.

Alyssa-Jane Cook's daughter Georgia May Davis, left, looked the spitting image of the E Street star (pictured right in 2008) at the AACTA Awards on Wednesday

Georgia showed off her slim figure in the gorgeous dress, with white detailing and lace gloves, and a pair of strappy black high heels.

She curled her blonde locks and sported fresh spray tan skin as she posed for countless cameras.

Born in London, Georgia is perhaps best known for her role in the 2021 television series Dive Club, which aired on Network 10 and Netflix.

The talented actress, 27, showed off her tan and toned pins in a black and white mini dress

The crime series was set in a fictional beach town and centered on a group of teenage divers.

She played the central role of Lauren Rose whose disappearance sparked a missing persons investigation.

Filmed in Port Douglas on the Great Barrier Reef, it was the latest in a string of credits to her name, including a reboot of the successful 1980s star-seeker, Young Talent Time.

She curled her blonde locks and sported fresh spray tan skin as she posed for countless cameras

As a member of the Disney family, Georgia has hosted many red carpet events in the past and interviewed countless artists from Rihanna to Cate Blanchett.

She later graduated with a Bachelor of Media degree from Macquarie University.

Her mother Alyssa-Jane Cook rose to fame for her regular role as Lisa Bennett on the iconic Australian soap opera E Street in the 1980s and 1990s

Georgia played the central role of Lauren Rose whose disappearance sparked a missing persons investigation in the 2021 series Dive Club.

