2022 AACTA Awards: Age-defying Sonia Kruger, 57, shows off her abs in a $950 Alex Perry crop top

She is known for her incredibly youthful face.

And Sonia Kruger looked half her age as she led the arrivals at the 2022 AACTA Awards on Wednesday.

The blonde beauty, 57, was stunning in an all-white outfit with a maxi skirt and a $950 Alex Perry crop top.

She completed her look with a white cropped blazer draped over her shoulders.

The bombshell’s hair was kept flawless with loose waves and a center parting, while letting her natural beauty shine through with a natural makeup palette.

Sonia enriched her ensemble with layered silver and gold necklaces and a stacked bracelet.

Sonia recently shared her tips for getting incredible, youthful skin all over your body.

She took to Instagram this weekend to reveal that she added a certain product to her daily routine and it has done wonders for her skin.

The Bio-Oil product is a hydrating gel moisturizer that combines the moisturizing benefits of an oil with the absorption of a gel.

She shared a video of the product on Instagram, writing, “Hydration for the nation!

She also said it had given her the “confidence” to “love the skin I’m in” and added it to her morning and evening routine.

The Voice host then proceeded to lather the gel on her arms, legs and chest in an attempt to demonstrate the gel’s capabilities.

The star also admitted that it was a paid post and advertisement, so it’s unclear if she’s a regular user of the product or not.

Sonia has paid a lot of attention to her skin care for the past 10 years.

Last year, Australian television star and mother-of-one gave FEMAIL a look behind the doors of her beauty cabinet, in which Australian products feature prominently.

The most important part of Sonia’s skincare ritual begins at the end of her workday when she embarks on the “mission” of removing her makeup.

The TV personality said she starts with Neutrogena’s oil-free eye makeup remover before cleansing her skin again with Bioderma’s Micellar Water.

She then uses Neutrogena’s Oil Free Eye Makeup Remover before finishing with Tatcha’s The Deep Cleanse and applying a moisturizer.

“I will also be using the Three Warriors Tasmanian Sand Scrub to remove excess body makeup and fake tan,” she added.

If she worked the night before, she always cleans when she wakes up.

“I like using Medik8’s Calm Calming Cleanser because it’s gentle on my skin but leaves me feeling fresh,” she said.

She then applies a moisturizer, including the QV Face Day Moisturizer with SPF 30 and a tinted moisturizer—she says she likes to splurge here with her product of choice being the $172 Rationale Tinted Serum with an SPF 50.

Sonia says her mom has great skin – and she credits her luck in that department to those genetics

When she’s not working, Sonia likes to keep things simple and gives her skin a rest by “keeping things pretty minimal.”

The presenter, who grew up in Toowoomba, Queensland, also likes to maintain a beautiful golden tan – without damaging her skin – so she has to touch up her false tan every few days.

“I use Three Warriors tanning mousse. It’s actually really easy and I love that it’s organic and chemical free, just like the Three Warriors face tan aqua mist because it contains olive oil and gives me a little glow in no time,” she said.

“In my 20s, I wasn’t as disciplined as I should have been with sunscreen. But now I realize more than ever how important it is to nourish, hydrate and illuminate my skin in the most natural way possible.

“I was drawn to Three Warriors because it contains botanicals like aloe vera and olive oil that work to moisturize the skin and also give you a sun-kissed glow,” she said.

"In my 20s and 30s, I didn't really do much at all," she revealed.

“In my 20s and 30s, I didn’t really do much at all,” she revealed.

“But for the past 10 years, I’ve really tried my best to take care of my skin. I always wear a hat, try to stay out of the sun and stay hydrated.”

“Your skin really shows how healthy you are from the inside out. I also want to set a good example to my six-year-old daughter Maggie about the importance of sunscreen and protecting ourselves from the Australian sun.’

The busy mom also exercises regularly – to keep her body fit and healthy, but also because she believes that sweating out toxins is good for the skin.

“I try to work up a sweat a few times a week as part of my online dance platform Strictly You,” she said.