£200,000 Bentley Muslane ‘stolen in London’ is found 5,000 miles away in Pakistan after being traced

A £200,000 luxury Bentley allegedly stolen in London has been found 5,000 miles away in Pakistan after being tracked down using a vehicle tracker.

The Bentley Mulsanne V8 Automatic was recovered by customs officials after a tip came from a “friendly nation,” the agency said, with local media suggesting it was British intelligence who helped.

Customs officers claimed the car at a house in the Defense Housing Authority (DHA), an affluent neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.

A video shows officers having to push the car onto a recovery vehicle because they reportedly could not find the keys.

The limousine-style car was parked in an affluent residential area, with foreign intelligence agencies helping customs find it by providing the unique tracking code.

Officers saw that the car had a Pakistani registration number, but after verifying the VIN and chassis number, they discovered that it matched the identity document of the stolen car.

The man in possession of the vehicle admitted he knew it was stolen, Pakistan’s GEO TV.

The seller “assumed all responsibilities to clear the required documentation from the relevant authorities,” the news website said.

The website also reported that it was British intelligence that tipped off Pakistani authorities about the car’s whereabouts.

It was taken away by officers, and a photo on the Karachi Alerts Twitter page appeared to show the expensive vehicle being driven away.

Usama Qureshy, who is from Karachi, posted a video of the customs officers pushing the car back and forth to get it onto the recovery vehicle.

He said in the caption that the car was found in the upscale DHA region of the city.

DHA is a residential area that was originally established to house former members of the Pakistan Armed Forces, but now mostly houses civilians.

The Pakistan Defense Officers Housing Authority says the suburb serves “as a benchmark for providing an unparalleled standard of living in Pakistan.”

A statement from the investigative agency said “credible information” was received from a “national agency of a friendly country” that the car was stolen from London.

It added that “friendly country” intelligence agencies had pinpointed the exact address of the stolen car at 15-B, South 10th Street, Defense Housing Authority, Karachi.