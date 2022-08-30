20,000 doomsday cult members gather at Cambodian farmhouse to see out the end of the world

<!–

Up to 20,000 Cambodians take shelter in a doom-thinking politician’s farm as they await an apocalyptic flood that will spell the end of the world.

Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a “black hole” has formed in his spine, sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything but his farmland in Siem Reap.

He said in a Facebook post, “I can’t sleep because when I sleep, my spinal cord pulls so hard, because the world collapses and the water flows into the opening.”

The alleged soothsayer also posted a number of images of apparent apparitions in the sky that he believed foretold the end of days.

The leader, who calls himself Brahma, a religious title meaning heavenly king, has called on Cambodian migrant workers in South Korea to quit their jobs and return home.

The appeal to the 30,000 expatriates in South Korea led to a warning from the Cambodian embassy in Seoul for citizens not to travel there, and if they leave without informing their companies, they will not get their jobs back.

A Labor Ministry spokesman also urged people not to quit their jobs just because of “one person’s superstition.”

He only started sharing his prophecy on Facebook last week, where he has a large following of more than 370,000 people, and authorities estimate that up to 20,000, including children and the elderly, have moved to his farm.

Veasna entertains them with daily lectures from 1pm to 7pm, blaring from loudspeakers, but stunned locals have complained about the mess of his followers and their public defecation.

The politician has long been a critic of the Cambodian government and its main opposition, and his party won 310,000 votes in the 2018 elections, which were seen as rigged in favor of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party.

Astrid Norén-Nilsson, senior lecturer at Lund University’s Center for East and South-East Asian Studies, told Vice World News“Even though the opposition has been given a chance to revive to some extent, Cambodia is still very much characterized by the way this is a one-party mandate.

Khem Veasna denounced politics and took his followers on the journey to become something of a millennial social movement.

“Apparently it appeals to people in these globally uncertain and rather dark times.”

The devotees have ignored calls from local authorities to disperse and stay on his site.

An ultimatum was issued for supporters to leave today or take ‘appropriate legal action’, although it is not clear what this is.

Veasna is said to have told police he will help them, but their orders have so far been ignored.

Barricades have been erected at the entrance to the farm to prevent more people from entering.

But many are now pitching tents nearby or booking hotel rooms, hoping that when the floods come, they can still escape the rising waters in the safe haven.