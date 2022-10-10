20 years later, Bali bombing survivors still battling trauma

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thiolina Marpaung still panics when she smells smoke, immediately remembering the bomb explosion that turned her life upside down 20 years ago.

Marpaung, now 48, was in a car with her colleagues on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali in 2002 when the blast shook their vehicle from behind. Marpaung was temporarily blinded when shards of glass pierced her eyes. She remembers calling for help and someone taking her to the sidewalk before an ambulance took her to a hospital with other victims.

“I was traumatized by the sound of ambulance sirens,” Marpaung said.

She is one of dozens of Indonesian survivors who were outside the Sari Club on the night of October 12, 2002, when a car bomb there and the near-simultaneous suicide bombing at the nearby Paddy’s Pub killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians and seven Americans.

Marpaung later had surgery in Australia to remove the glass from her eyes, but the pain still bothers her and needs treatment to this day. At the urging of her psychologist, she discarded and burned photos, news articles, clothing, and other memories of that day. She even threw the shards of glass removed from her eyes to Kuta Beach in Bali, not far from the attack site.

“It makes me feel better so far,” she said.

Two decades after the Bali bombings, counter-terrorism efforts in the world’s most populous Muslim country remain highly active. More than 2,300 people have been arrested on terrorism charges since the creation of a national counter-terrorism unit known as Densus 88 after the attacks, according to data from the Center for Radicalism and Deradicalization Studies.

In 2020, 228 people were arrested on terrorism charges. The number rose to 370 last year, underscoring the authorities’ commitment to prosecuting suspects, even as the number of terrorist attacks in Indonesia has fallen.

But the aggressive policing has also raised concerns about possible overreach.

“The government’s recent move to expand the definition of terrorism threat to go after nonviolent, ideologically conservative organizations could undermine the legitimacy of its counterterrorism efforts if the public begins to see counterterrorism as something of a political case rather than law enforcement,” said Sana Jaffrey, director of the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict in Jakarta.

The pursuit of suspects linked to the Bali bombings has also continued in recent years.

In Dec 2020, police arrested Aris Sumarsono, 58, whose real name is Arif Sunarso but better known as Zulkarnaen, in the southern city on the island of Sumatra. He became the last person to be arrested in the 2002 bombing, and the court… sentenced him to 15 years in prison for his role. Indonesian authorities also suspect that he is the mastermind of several other attacks in the country.

In August of this year, the Indonesian government considered granting early release from prison to the bomb maker in the Bali attack, Hisyam bin Alizein, 55, better known by his alias, Umar Patek, who has also been identified as a leading member of the al-Qaeda-affiliated Southeast Asian Islamist radical group Jemaah Islamiyah. Indonesian authorities said Patek was an example of successful attempts to reform convicted terrorists and that they planned to use him to influence others not to commit terrorist acts.

Ni Luh Erniati, who lost her husband in the Bali bombing and has raised two sons as a single mother over the past 20 years, met Patek last month in a prison in East Java province. She has also met other convicted terrorists and says she believes the gatherings can ease her grief.

“I told him that I worked at Sari Club and that I met my husband at Sari Club, and that I had to lose my husband at Sari Club. It is a memory that is very, very unforgettable and tragic. And I said that because of that incident I lost my true love, and I told him my life after that. He was crying, really crying,” Erniati said.

Patek begged her forgiveness, she said.

“Finally I couldn’t help but accept it. He knelt down. I held his hand, I said, ‘Yes, I have forgiven you.’ He cried harder,” Erniati said.

“I also told him: let’s work together to protect our beloved country so that the same tragedies don’t happen again in the future. … He was still crying,” she added.

Though she forgives him, Erniati says the decision on his release is now up to the government, which decides to release him after serving half of his 20-year sentence.

Indonesia’s Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly says Patek has complied with all parole requirements as recommended by the Indonesian Counter-Terrorism Agency.

But the Australian government has strong opposition until his possible release. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described Patek as ‘horrible’.

Another survivor of the 2002 bombing, from the Australian west coast city of Perth, Peter Hughes has visited Bali more than 30 times in the past 20 years after overcoming his physical and psychological trauma.

Hughes spent a month in an artificial coma after suffering burns to 55% of his body in the Paddy’s Pub explosions in Bali.

He said he plans to visit again for the 20th anniversary commemoration.

“I am going back mainly because I am on holiday and while I was there I thought I would pay my respects. That’s a given,” Hughes said.

He can understand why some survivors of the Bali bombings may never want to return.

“People have a choice. People deal with deep traumas differently. It is unpredictable how people deal with problems. I don’t really have a problem with it. I attributed it to a bit of bad luck and that just keeps it well in my space, if you know what I mean,” Hughes said.

Hughes was interviewed hours after the blast by an Australian news crew at a hospital in Bali. Blistered and swollen, he told the reporter that he felt “very good” and that other victims were worse off.

Hughes says today that he was certain he would die in Bali, but he wanted to send a positive message to his 21-year-old son Lee, who might see the news.

“I just lied. The whole idea was to get something back for my son,” Hughes said.

Hughes said he was not concerned that Bali bomber Patek would soon be released from prison.

“It doesn’t worry me. I have no problem with it. The Indonesian legal system is a bit different from us, I think,” said Hughes.

McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia.

