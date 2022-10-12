20 years after Bali bombings, ‘the ache does not dim’

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) – Hundreds of people gathered on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali on Wednesday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a double bombing that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians and seven Americans.

Services were held simultaneously in several places in Australia and at the Australian Consulate of Bali in the city of Denpasar, where Australian survivors of the 2002 terrorist attack and relatives of the deceased were among the 200 in attendance to pay tribute.

Survivors are still fighting with their trauma of the Saturday night in October 2002, when a car bomb at Sari Club and a near-simultaneous suicide bombing went off at the nearby Paddy’s Pub. That night remains etched in the national memories of Indonesians, Australians and many others.

The bustling tourist area was quiet for a while after the attack, but has since returned to a state of busy weekends, heavy traffic and tourists. What used to be Sari Club is now a vacant lot, while Paddy’s Pub resumes operations 100 meters (300 feet) from its original location.

A memorial stands less than 50 meters (yards) from the bombing with the names of the dead engraved on it. People regularly come to pray and place flowers, candles or flags with pictures of their loved ones.

A photo of two women tied with a bouquet of fresh chrysanthemums and roses sits next to a laminated paper that reads: “To our beautiful girls Renae & Simone. Twenty years have passed and not a day has gone by without thinking of you both, and how we lost two treasures. Our hearts will cry for you forever. We love you very much and miss you very much. Your loving father and brothers.”

Twenty years later, the pain is still palpable.

“We will always remember those 202 innocent people, most of them under 40, the youngest just 13 years old. We stand with the survivors, relatives and families and support them at this time. And we remember the courage and the quiet courage of those who saw the worst of humanity and responded with the best,” Australian Assistant Foreign Secretary Tim Watts said at the memorial service in Denpasar.

Andrew Csabi, one of the survivors present in Denpasar, said he is grateful to the first responders who delivered non-self-preserving first aid the night after the bombing, and the government who medically evacuated them to Darwin, saving many lives.

“So I was given a second chance at life and I make every minute count. I was often told that my life is bad for a reason. And how lucky I am. Yes, I am lucky to have made it home and I will honor that privilege,” Csabi said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended a service in his hometown of Sydney, in the beachside suburb of Coogee. Six members of the Coogee Dolphins Rugby League Football Club were killed in the blast.

Albanians on Wednesday paid tribute to the strength and unity the Coogee community had shown since the tragedy.

“Twenty years ago, the shock waves from Bali reached our shores. Twenty years ago, an act of malice and calculated depravity robbed the world of 202 lives, including 88 Australians. Twenty years later, the pain is not going away,” Albanian said.

During a ceremony at the Australian Parliament Building in the national capital, Canberra, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong welcomed Indonesian Ambassador Siswo Pramono, who was one of the dignitaries.

“Ambassador, on behalf of the Australian Government, I warmly welcome you and recognize the strength, courage and cooperation of our two peoples,” Wong said in Bahasa, the official language of Indonesia.

“Today we remember what was taken. Today we commemorate what was lost. And we wonder what could have happened if they had all come home,” Wong added.

Pramono said the terrorist attack had created a “better and stronger bond” between Indonesia and Australia.

“Twenty years ago today, a horrific crime took place and it was one of the saddest days in Indonesian history,” Pramono told the rally.

“Family and friends were left with overwhelming grief and while many hearts were broken and our loved ones were taken from us, there are some things a terrorist cannot handle: our love and compassion for others and the idea that people are equal in rights and freedoms. Pramono added.

The 2002 Bali attack, carried out by suicide bombers from the al-Qaeda-affiliated group Jemaah Islamiyah, sparked a wave of violence in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Three years later, another bomb attacked the island, killing 20 people. Numerous attacks followed, hitting an embassy, ​​hotels, restaurants, a coffee shop, churches and even police stations across the country of the archipelago.

Two decades after the Bali bombings, counter-terrorism efforts in the world’s most populous Muslim country remain highly active. Indonesia has established Densus 88, a national counter-terrorism unit, in the wake of the attacks. Since then, more than 2,300 people have been arrested on terrorism charges, according to data from the Center for Radicalism and Deradicalization Studies, a non-governmental Indonesian think tank.

In 2020, 228 people were arrested on terrorism charges. The number rose to 370 last year, underscoring the authorities’ commitment to prosecuting suspects, even as the number of terrorist attacks in Indonesia has fallen.

The pursuit of suspects linked to the Bali bombings has also continued, most recently resulting in the arrest of Aris Sumarsono, 58, whose real name is Arif Sunarso but better known as Zulkarnaen, in December 2020. The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison for his role. Indonesian authorities also suspect that he is the mastermind of several other attacks in the country.

In August, the Indonesian government considered granting early release from prison to the bomb maker in the Bali bombing, Hisyam bin Alizein, 55, better known by his alias, Umar Patek, who has also been identified as a leading member of Jemaah Islamiyah.

Indonesian authorities said Patek was an example of successful attempts to reform convicted terrorists and that they planned to use him to influence others not to commit terrorist acts. But the Australian government has spoken out strongly against his possible release.

McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia.

