20-year church abuse probe ends with monsignor's quiet plea

Twenty years after city prosecutors convened a grand jury to investigate the handling of complaints of abuse of priests within the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia, a clergyman’s misdemeanor no-competition lawsuit came to an end. contest in an almost empty city hall courtroom.

Monsignor William Lynn, 71, had spent nearly three years in state prison when appeals courts reviewed the fiery three-month process that led to his conviction for child endangerment in 2012. The verdict was overturned twice, leaving prosecutors to In recent years, the thinning case has continued with a single alleged victim whose appearance in court was questionable.

In the end, they said Lynn could end the two-decade ordeal by not pleading an indictment for failing to hand over records to the 2002 grand jury. A judge took the plea during a brief hiatus from her civil case last month and imposed no further punishment.

“He lost 10 years of his life, 10 years of his priestly life,” attorney Thomas Bergstrom said, speaking of the decade since Lynn’s conviction. ‘It’s a mockery. It is an absolute mockery.”

“You are fighting an uphill battle because the general public misunderstood what he was sentenced for. They thought he was an abuser,” Bergstrom said.

Lynn was the first American church official ever to be charged, convicted, or imprisoned for their handling of priest abuse complaints.

His trial drew a packed courtroom full of press, victims of priest abuse and outraged Catholics, along with a few Church loyalists. Lynn, the longtime secretary of the clergy, was charged with sending a known predator — named on a list of trouble priests he had prepared for Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua — to a prosecutor’s Northeast Parish in Philadelphia.

The trial judge allowed nearly two dozen other victims of priest abuse to testify about the abuse they endured for half a century in the archdiocese. An appeals court later said their weeks of testimony about unindicted acts were unfair to Lynn – whom some saw as a scapegoat for the church, as the bishops and cardinals above him were never charged.

“This is one defendant, one charge of endangering the welfare of children, with one group of children,” Judge Gwendolyn Bright said ahead of his retrial in March 2020. ‘sins of the Catholic Church.’”

Due to the pandemic, the courthouse was closed and the case against Lynn stalled again until the recent plea.

A spokesman for District Attorney Larry Krasner, who inherited the case from his predecessors, called Lynn’s Nov. 2 unannounced plea “the right path to bring finality and closure to the victims, who have endured years of retraumatization during the legal process.” and said she did not want to undergo another trial.

The archdiocese did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Lynn, who remains a priest, has said mass for retired nuns and hopes to take on more duties, said Bergstrom, who declined to make his client available to the press on Wednesday.

At his trial, Lynn said he made a list of 35 suspected predator priests so that Bevilacqua would take the case, but the list would be destroyed.

“It was not my intention to harm (the victim). The fact is, my best wasn’t good enough to prevent that damage,” Lynn testified.

In recent years, prosecutors have been unsure about getting the accuser — the son of a police officer who testified to his long battle with addiction — back to court for a new trial, complicating their trial strategy. Assistant District Attorney Patrick Blessington, the lead prosecutor in 2012, had said he could try the victimless case by claiming that Lynn planted “a bomb” in the parish, whether it went off or not.

Blessington is now retired. And in the end, District Attorney Krasner decided not to try that strategy.

“The victims in this case have made it known to the Commonwealth that proceeding (with another trial) … would cause irreparable damage and further victimization,” his office said in its statement.

The prosecution said he had been abused by two priests and his Catholic school teacher. One of them, departed priest Edward Avery, took a plea days before the trial. The Rev. Charles Engelhardt, who said he never met the accuser, was convicted in a 2013 trial and died in prison. Teacher Bernard Shero was released in 2017 after his conviction was overturned and, like Lynn, did not plead lesser charges.

The priest abuse scandal has cost the Roman Catholic Church an estimated $3 billion or more and has driven dioceses around the world bankrupt.

