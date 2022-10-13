20 greatest centers ever: The HoopsHype list

Top Awards: Two NBA titles, one Finals MVP, four MVPs, seven All-NBA 1st Team rosters, 13 All-Stars, two All-Defensive 1st Team rosters

NBA Ranking: 1st in Rebounds, 7th in Scoring, 81st in Assists

Offensively the most dominant big man in NBA history, though that was partly due to the level of competition Wilt Chamberlain faced in his time. But if you dominate at the level that Chamberlain did, who cares who he did it against? Chamberlain fell a little short on team success, as he was usually better in the regular season than in the playoffs, something many believe was due to an unwillingness to get into close games late due to his unreliable free throw.

Chamberlain’s one-season rebound and scoring records are untouchable. In addition, he has the second best scoring average, behind only Jordan. And if MJ had played another year with the Wizards, Chamberlain might have been No. 1 in that stat. Chamberlain is also the only man to lead the league for a season in total scoring, rebounds and assists, retiring as the all-time leader in scoring and rebounding at the time.