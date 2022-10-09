20 Fantasy Thoughts: Encouraging signs for a Grubauer bounceback season

I’m not sure if any player has as much to prove this year as Philipp Grubauer. The Seattle Kraken netminder comes out of a nightmare campaign, where he posted a career with the worst .889 savings rate.

On the surface, it would be easy to pinpoint Grubauer’s struggles at playing for an expansion team, but the Kraken actually scored strongly in some defensive stats last season. Seattle finished in the top 10 in allowed shots (5th), total scoring allowed (6th) and high risk allowed (7th). That means there’s reason to believe that if Grubauer can clean up his game a bit, he’ll be a decent fantasy bounceback option.

He’s going to play a ton and there were signs this preseason that he was turning things around. Grubauer conceded no goal in his first two appearances and finished with a save rate of .939 in three appearances. That’s a small sample size, and pre-season action should be taken with a grain of salt, but you should be at least somewhat encouraged if Grubauer is on your roster.

At the very least, Grubauer really can’t get any worse than he was in 2021-22.

1. If Miro Heiskanen doesn’t break through this year, I’m not sure if it ever will. Heiskanen is one of those “better in real life” players than fantasy as he has never eclipsed 36 points in a season. With John Klingberg gone and Peter DeBoer arriving behind the bench, Heiskanen should be getting his best shot yet in a big year. DeBoer has worked wonders for fellow defenders Brent Burns and Shea Theodore in previous stops, so hopefully he will do the same for Heiskanen.

2. A few years ago at the 2020 Draft, everyone was scrambling to try and figure out who the hell Yegor Chinakhov was when the Columbus Blue Jackets took him 21st overall. Now he just finished the preseason with six goals in six games. I’m not sure how much fantasy impact he will make this year, but I don’t think it will be too long before everyone knows Chinakhov’s name.

3. Will Kyle Connor score 50 goals this season? I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets there. Except for Auston Matthews, no one had equal goals in 2021-22 and Connor always feels very undervalued to me.

4. One player who could benefit from playing with Connor in the top six of the Jets is Cole Perfetti. There is a lot of advantage to the talented rookie and he could be a bargain in deeper leagues.

5. What an opportunity for Anton Forsberg. If the Ottawa senators take a big step forward this year, Forsberg will be of great value if he can grab the track early between the pipes with Cam Talbot on the side. I would definitely take a chance on him in the first two months of the season if you need goalkeeper help. He will play a lot.

6. If you can’t get Forsberg or aren’t happy with your goalkeepers following your draft, don’t panic. It is inevitable that someone will come out of nowhere with exemptions like Ville Husso and Alex Nedeljkovic over the past two seasons. A candidate this year could be Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes. The chances of both Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta remaining healthy for most of the season seem slim, so I’m betting Kochetkov gets a closer look at some point.

7. Brent Burns stayed with the Canes and looked very strong this preseason, with three goals, a couple of assists and eight shots in just two games. Don’t be surprised if he makes it back to 65-70 by playing with Jaccob Slavin, who is the perfect partner to let Burns roam free offensively.

8. Note that Connor Brown takes advantage of Tom Wilson’s injury and plays with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. I saw that Brown easily scored 20 goals again this year.

9. If you’re counting league hits and blocks, check out Alexander Romanov. He finished in the top 20 in both categories a season ago and has been paired with Noah Dobson for the New York Islanders all preseason. Romanov is in only 13% of Yahoo competitions.

10. I’m a little concerned about the Bruins’ goalkeeping this season. Boston has been in the top five in goals against average in all five of Bruce Cassidy’s full seasons behind the bench, including three first overall finishes, thanks in part to his strong defensive structure. That, and the fact that Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy are sidelined for a few months, worries me that Jeremy Swayman is having a bit of a rough time.

11. Rickard Rakell was a trendy pick this season as he’ll likely be playing with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, but I’m not sure you’ll get a great return on that investment. Rakell has had single-digit shooting rates in each of the last four years and went scoreless this preseason with 14 shots. He may just not be a good finisher.

12. One who lives up to the hype so far is Andrei Kuzmenko of the Vancouver Canucks. Kuzmenko takes a shot at the first power play unit with Brock Boeser injured, with three goals and six points in the three preseason games. The question is, can Kuzmenko do enough to hold that spot if Boeser is healthy?

13. Phil Kessel spent some time with Jack Eichel in Vegas’ top six this preseason. I’m not sure I’d put Kessel on the list now, but if he stays with that group I think he could still be productive and might be worth adding. Kessel got 52 points on a bad Arizona team last season, so 60 could be within reach with the right bet in Vegas.

14. It seems a foregone conclusion that Nick Robertson will make it to the Toronto Maple Leafs this year after five points in four exhibition games. At best, he’ll take the left wing on the second line if John Tavares is healthy. Add Robertson to your watchlist.

15. I saw a career year coming for Mikhail Sergachev in several categories. Someone has to replace Ryan McDonagh’s minutes and Victor Hedman can only have so much ice age.

16. It’s amazing that Dougie Hamilton hasn’t scored more than 50 points in a season before. The talent is definitely there and the New Jersey Devils look poised, with all their young talent, to become one of the highest scoring and most exciting teams this year. I wouldn’t be surprised if Hamilton has 60 points in him if he can stay healthy.

17. If you’re concerned that Patrick Kane won’t have anyone left to play with in Chicago, I wouldn’t worry too much. Kane has the ability to produce solid offensive numbers with almost anyone and there can be a reward later in the season if you take him. It’s likely that Kane will be handed out to a contender on the deadline, giving your team a massive boost just in time for the fantasy playoffs.

18. Nino Niederreiter has scored three goals in two games for the Nashville Predators. Keep in mind that Niederreiter scored 24 a year ago while being mainly relegated to Carolina third-line positions. He has a chance to build a new career in the second group in Nashville.

19. Minnesota Wild rookie Marco Rossi looks set for prime time, finishing with nine points in five preseason games. Rossi is my choice to win the Calder this season.

20. It’s never too early to look at schedules when you’re in a head-to-head competition. For example, the St. Louis Blues only play three times in the first two weeks, which isn’t ideal when you’re counting on Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou or Vladimir Tarasenko. Those players can’t be dropped off, but if you have other Blues that aren’t as valuable, you may want to consider doing a distance trade already. You don’t want to dig yourself a hole this early in the season.