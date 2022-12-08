20 best iPad deals for the 2022 holidays: Save $400 on an iPad Pro

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple.

While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and more if you know where to look. We’ve rounded up the best iPad deals we could find across various retailers so you can snag an iPad for less this holiday season.

We will update this page as more deals appear so be sure to check back.

Latest Apple iPad deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest iPad deals worth checking out:

Below are the three best iPad deals we found could find. Further down the page, you’ll see other interesting iPad deals we spotted at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Current price: $1,000

Original price: $1,400 Even though the iPad Pro just got an upgrade to the M2 chip, this 2021 iPad has the almost as powerful M1 chip — and it’s currently $400 off. This is Apple’s largest tablet with a 12.9-inch superior display for lifelike images and graphics. This powerful tablet is hailed as a great device for professional editing and content creation. View now at Best Buy

Current price: $499

Original price: $599 Another deal we’ve found is for the Apple iPad Air on Amazon. The 2022, 5th-generation model comes with a 10.9-inch display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 64GB of storage space. While other colors are listed — including blue, purple, and starlight — stock levels vary. If you would prefer more storage space, the 256GB model is available for $649 rather than $749, a $100 discount. View now at Amazon

Current price: $12.49/mo.

Original price: $18.05/mo. Snag an iPad Mini for $200 off as a holiday deal at Best Buy. This deal is specifically for the iPad Mini Wi-Fi + cellular model through the Verizon network. You’ll pay $12.49 per month instead of $18.05 per month (for 36 months, 0% APR) with this deal, saving you $200 ($5.56 per month). The sixth-generation iPad Mini (released last year) has 64GB of storage, an A15 bionic chip, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Touch ID, and a 12MP wide back camera plus a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage. View now at Best Buy

Apple iPad deals at Amazon

Here are some other iPad deals at Amazon:

Apple iPad deals at Best Buy

Here are some other iPad holiday deals available at Best Buy:

Apple iPad deals at Walmart



Here are some other iPad holiday deals available at Walmart:

We chose these holiday deals on tablets based on the brand, discounted price, and product reviews (both good and bad). Deals on tablets change daily and even hourly, so if you’re interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer’s website often for deals of the day.