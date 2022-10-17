2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, NC — Two people were shot and others injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina homecoming concert with rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers who called to the Livingstone College campus in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found two people who had been shot and others injured as attendees fled the gunfire, city officials said in a statement.

Video footage from the concert shows a fight erupting while Asian Doll was on stage. A person, who is not a Livingstone student, then fired one or more shots, police and school officials said in a joint statement.

A male victim with a gunshot wound was flown to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, where he was in stable condition, and a female victim with a scrape was treated at a local hospital and released, city spokesman Linda McElroy said in a text message. on Sunday afternoon. She couldn’t tell if the victims were adults.

No arrests have been made, McElroy said.

Livingstone, a private, historically black school, is located in Salisbury, about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte.

The school’s priority is to ensure students’ mental health and evaluate public safety measures to create a safe environment, said Livingstone president Dr. Anthony J. Davis in a statement. The college is cooperating with the police in the investigation, he said.

“I am saddened that our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence,” Davis said.

The incident wasn’t the only homecoming event to end in a shooting this weekend. Early Sunday, four people, including three college students, were injured in a Clark Atlanta University homecoming shooting outside a campus library while a DJ performed.

PART: