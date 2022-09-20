2 MILLION migrants arrested at the Mexico border in a year for the first time in history

For the first time in history, more than two million migrants have been arrested at the border with Mexico in a year.

The record, revealed in customs and border patrol records compiled at the border, comes amid a continuing stream of migrants in Texas, Arizona and California.

The numbers show a spike this spring, with 241,000 meetings with law enforcement officers, with a number remaining above 200,000 each month even after a decline.

In August the total was 203,000.

The figures relate to an 11-month period, so the grand total will not be released until after the fiscal year ends on September 30.

The migrants came from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua and were stopped by police at 56,000 last month, up from 50,000 in July and up from 23,000 in August, government officials said. That includes 18,000 encounters with Venezuelans, with most around Eagle Pass and Del Rio, Texas.

It is more difficult for the US to send migrants back to those host countries because of political tensions.

“Failing communist regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba are fueling another wave of migration across the Western Hemisphere, including the recent surge in encounters on the US southwestern border,” said Chris Magnus, Commissioner for Customs and Border Protection.

At the same time, the number of migrants arriving from Mexico and northern Central America has fallen for the third straight month as the Biden-Harris administration works with our partners in the region to address root causes of migration, facilitate repatriation and thousands of smugglers off the streets,” he added.

The immigration issue has haunted President Biden his entire tenure

Latest numbers come after Florida governor Ron DeSantis moved to fly Venezuelan immigrants to liberal Martha’s Vineyard

Those from Mexico and Central America accounted for just over a third of the encounters, or 36 percent, with a 43 percent drop.

The infatuation of Venezuelan migrants seeking to enter the US was brought into focus when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) used government funds to send a plane carrying migrants in Texas to liberal Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Texas and Arizona GOP governors have sent migrants to New York, Washington, DC, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott even sent migrants dropped off on the road outside Harris’s official Washington residence.

Last year’s record was 1.73 million, demonstrating a continued increase.

The Republican National Committee pushed the new numbers in a publication noting that “more than 4.4 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since Biden took office.”

The inability to slow the flow of migrants has been a political headache for Biden throughout his tenure, and it has also caused problems for Vice President Kamala Harris, who fired last week for saying “the border is safe.” ‘.

As part of her portfolio, Harris sought to slow migration from the “Golden Triangle” countries of Central America, in part by working on the “root causes” of migration.

“What we stand for is that we do everything we can to ensure that we follow the process that has been put forward,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “That’s why we have historic funding to do that, to ensure that the people we encounter at the border are removed or expelled.”

President Joe Biden has called for comprehensive immigration reforms, but legislation has stalled.

The figures for August were 1.7 percent higher than in July, and more than a fifth – 22 percent – had made a previous attempt to cross the border in the past year.