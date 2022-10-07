2 migrants struck and killed by train in eastern Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) – Two migrants have been killed by a train in eastern Serbia, near the border with Bulgaria, police said Friday.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on the railway connecting the cities of Pirot and Dimitrovgrad, a spokesman told The Associated Press.

Police say they are trying to identify the men. It was not immediately clear whether the two were alone or in a larger group when the accident occurred.

Migrants trying to reach Western Europe often use railway lines during their travels. They enter eastern Serbia from neighboring Bulgaria before moving on to EU member states Hungary, Croatia or Romania.

Officials in the region have reported a huge increase in the number of people arriving in the region on their way to wealthy EU member states. Migrants travel for months and years, often with danger and abuse by people smugglers.

____

