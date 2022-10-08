2 killed as demonstrations around Iran enter 4th week

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Anti-government demonstrations broke out in several locations in Iran on Saturday as the most persistent protests in years against an entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week. At least two people were killed.

The protesters chanted anti-government slogans and wore headscarves to reject the mandatory religious dress code. In some areas, merchants closed shops in response to calls from activists for a commercial strike or to protect their goods from harm.

Protests broke out on September 17, after the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who was killed in the custody of Iran’s feared vice squad. Amini was arrested for allegedly violating strict Muslim dress codes for women. Since then, protests have spread across the country and were violently crushed, with an estimated dozen killed and hundreds arrested.

In the northern Kurdish-majority region of Sanandaj, a man was shot and killed while driving a car on a major artery on Saturday, human rights monitors said. The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network and the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said the man was shot after he honked at security forces stationed in the street. Honking has become one of the ways activists express their civil disobedience. Videos circulating online showed the killed man falling over the wheel as distraught witnesses screamed for help.

The semi-official Fars news agency, believed to be close to the paramilitary elite, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said Kurdistan’s police chief denied reports of using live rounds against protesters.

Fars claimed that people on Pasdaran Street in Sanandaj said the victim was shot from the car without elaborate. But photos of the dead man indicate he was shot from his left side, meaning he probably wasn’t shot from inside the car. The blood runs down the inside of the driver’s side door.

A second protester was killed after security forces fired shots to disperse crowds in the city and 10 protesters were injured, rights monitors said.

A general strike was observed in the city’s main streets amid a heavy security presence and protesters burned tires in some areas. Patrols have deterred mass gatherings in Sanandaj, but isolated protests in the city’s densely populated areas continue.

Demonstrations were also reported in the capital Tehran on Saturday, including small demonstrations near Sharif University of Technology, one of Iran’s main learning centers and the scene of a violent crackdown by the government over the weekend. The authorities have closed the campus until further notice.

Social media images showed that protests were also taking place in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

Other protests broke out at Azad University in northern Tehran, in other areas of the capital and in the city’s bazaar. Many shops were closed in central Tehran and near Tehran University.

President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated during a meeting with students from the all-female Al-Zahra University in Tehran that foreign enemies were responsible for fueling the protests. He made the claim without giving details or providing any evidence.

“The enemy thought that he could pursue his desires in universities, unaware that our students and teachers are aware and that they will not allow the vain plans of the enemies to be realized,” he said. he.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in The Hague chanted and chanted in a solidarity demonstration in support of the demonstrators in Iran.

