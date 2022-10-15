2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s shooting at a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and injured four other teens after a football game.

Police said they have taken a 17-year-old into custody and are looking for a 15-year-old in the Sept. 27 shooting outside Roxborough High School. Authorities previously announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and were looking for a 16-year-old suspect.

Police said the four suspects identified so far have been charged or will be charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms offenses and other counts in the shooting. Earlier they said they were looking for six suspects: five gunmen and a driver.

According to authorities, five people jumped out of a parked SUV and opened fire on teenagers running away from a high school sports field. Nicholas Elizalde, 14, from a Havertown suburb, was killed and three other teens were injured and rushed to a hospital. One was treated on the spot.

Police have said they do not believe Elizalde was one of the intended targets of the attack.

Hours before the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, signed an order banning firearms and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreational areas, including parks, basketball courts and swimming pools. A judge banned the city from enforcing that order and sided with a legal challenge citing a state law that prevents any city or county from enacting gun control measures.

PART: