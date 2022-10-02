WhatsNew2Day
2 hurt when helicopter crashes in yard of California home

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – A helicopter spiraled out of control and crashed into the front yard of a central California home, injuring a pilot and passenger, authorities said.

The helicopter clipped the edge of the house, cutting off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno Saturday around 10 a.m., Police Lieutenant Charlie Chamalbide said.

Two men on board, the 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger, were hospitalized with minor injuries, Chamalbide said. No one on the ground was injured.

The plane was a surveying helicopter on a test flight, the lieutenant said. He had no information about who owned it or who the residents worked for.

“They heard a bang and then they started to lose height — that’s as far as we know,” Chamalbide told reporters.

Neicy Miramontes told the Fresno Bee that her 9-year-old son, Ezekiel Carranco, was walking to a friend’s house when he saw the helicopter in trouble.

“Suddenly he looks up and sees the helicopter turning and then he heard a loud bang,” she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.

