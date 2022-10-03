2 guilty of violating Floyd’s rights to begin federal term

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 coercion in which he was killed will begin serving their federal sentences on Tuesday.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao will report to the US Marshals Service on Tuesday morning. The Bureau of Prisons would normally assign them to a federal facility, but authorities have not said publicly where they will go. They are scheduled to appear in court on state charges of complicity in both murder and manslaughter later this month.

Messages left with their lawyers were not returned. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said it expects Kueng and Thao to be taken into custody before the trial, but further details were not provided for security reasons. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill issued a warrant on Monday requiring the sheriff’s office to give the men access to three sets of clothing for the trial — as well as for two hearings scheduled for later this week — further suggesting they are in local custody. will be.

There is nothing in the public record to indicate that Kueng and Thao’s federal sentences have been postponed. The US Marshals Service said the officers were not in custody Monday.

The federal prison office said it cannot release any information about Kueng and Thao until they arrive at their destination. But in the cases of their co-defendants — former officers Derek Chauvin and Thomas Lane — a federal prison order was made public before the men showed up to their custody.

Kueng, Thao and Lane were convicted earlier this year of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when the 46-year-old black man was pinned below Chauvin’s knee for 9 1/2 minutes while handcuffed and face down in the street. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held on to his legs, and Thao stopped bystanders.

Thao and Kueng were also convicted on a second charge of Chauvin’s failure to intervene and stop during the murder, which was captured on video by bystanders and sparked worldwide protests as part of a settlement for racial injustice.

In July, US District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Kueng to three years in prison and Thao to 3 1/2 years at the federal level. After their verdicts, there were questions about whether they would reach a plea deal on the state aid and complicity charge. But they told Cahill in August that they had rejected plea deals in the state case.

Their trial begins on October 24 with jury selection; opening statements are set for Nov. 7.

Lane avoided state trial by pleading guilty in May complicity in second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to three years on the state conviction, and 2 1/2 years on the federal conviction. He is serving both sentences simultaneously at a low-security federal prison camp in Littleton, Colorado.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and received a 22 1/2 year state sentence in 2021. pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years on federal charges. He is currently serving sentences at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

