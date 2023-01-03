2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast

MIAMI (AP) — Crew members aboard two cruise ships have rescued about two dozen migrants in small boats, the latest installment of hundreds who made or attempted to land in the Florida Keys in recent days, authorities said.

Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from an overcrowded boat on Monday, and crew members aboard Carnival Celebration spotted five people in distress on a small ship about 46 kilometers northwest of Cuba.

After the migrants were rescued from their floating boat, Carnival Celebration crew members contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, who took them into custody off the coast, said Matt Lupoli, a Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson.

“The ship resumed its voyage on an unchanged scheduled itinerary and Carnival Celebration returned to Miami Tuesday morning after a week-long Caribbean cruise,” Lupoli said in an email.

Celebrity Beyond skipper Captain Kate McCue posted video of Monday’s rescue on social media. In the video she said she turned ship after her first officer spotted a glimpse on the horizon that turned out to be the migrants.

After the migrants boarded the ship, crew members provided them with blankets, clean clothes, food and a medical evaluation, she said. The Coast Guard has been contacted.

“Thank you to all crew members who made this rescue possible,” McCue wrote.

Celebrity Cruises released a statement on Tuesday thanking the crew members.

“We are grateful for the prompt action of our crew and the lives saved as a result,” the company said.

The rescues came amid a spate of migrant landings in the Florida Keys in recent days, which the local sheriff called a “crisis.”

Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived in sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles west of Key West. The park was closed so law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the group before moving it to Key West.

Separately, 160 migrants arrived by boat in other parts of the Florida Keys over New Year’s weekend, and about 30 people in two new groups of migrants were found in the Middle Keys on Monday.

“This demonstrates that the federal government has no work plan to address a foreseeable mass migration problem,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a press release Monday.

U.S. Border and Coast Guard crews patrolling South Florida and the Keys have experienced the largest escalation of boat migrations in nearly a decade, with hundreds of interceptions in recent months. Most migrants come from Cuba and Haiti and escape economic turmoil, food shortages and skyrocketing inflation.