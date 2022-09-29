$2 coin that has increased its value to $3,000 in five years

A $2 coin from a set of 2017 Australian coins is selling for up to $3,000 online as collectors vie for the unique design.

The coins are part of the 10-piece Planetary Collection set from 2017, depicting each of the planets, including the Sun and dwarf planet Pluto.

The 10 coins range from one cent to $5 and were originally priced at $170 — but there’s one coin that drives the entire lineup in value.

The Mars-themed coin is worth half the set’s asking price at $3,000.

Australian coin expert Joel Kandiah said demand for this coin has shot through the roof.

“This is the big one – it’s the most marketable $2 out there and I’ve honestly never seen anything like it,” he shared 7 News.

He said demand for $2 coins has been increasing since 2020, with collectors chasing every single version.

But the Mars $2 coin in the new set is the one people are most eager to get their hands on.

‘People started buying the whole sets because it’s still relatively affordable. And it started to push up the demand for that coin specifically in a short period of time,” the social media influencer said.

Halfway through last year, the sets were selling between $1,800 and $2,000.

‘That is the sole reason for people’s attraction to the $2 Mars coin. To see its value increase almost 30 times in five years is beyond ridiculous,” Kandiah said.

The 2012 Red Poppy and 2013 Purple coronation $2 coins are also increasing in value.

Demand for the $2 coins has increased even more since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coins in the box set were never intended to be used in circulation, so shoppers should not expect to find one when passing through the cash registers.