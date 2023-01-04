2 charged with attempted murder after Colonie Center incident

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) — Two Albany men are being charged after an incident at Colonie Center in December. According to the police, a victim was injured with a knife in the incident and a gun was also produced.

Sincere Ocasio and Brian Strong, both from Albany, were arrested Wednesday morning. They face the following charges:

A knife recovered during an investigation into an alleged attack on Colonie Center on December 28, 2022. (PD Colonie)

Second-degree attempted murder

Attempted first-degree assault

Violence in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

At around 6 p.m. on December 28, police were called to the Colonie Center for a brawl involving several individuals. According to police, one victim suffered stab wounds to his hands and head.

Police executed search warrants at Ocasio and Strong’s homes. They recovered the knife used in the alleged attack, as well as multiple imitation firearms, which police believe were produced during the incident.

Ocasio and Strong, both 18, were charged and sent to Albany County Jail until their next court date.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are still investigating whether anyone else was involved. Anyone with information can call the police at 518-783-2754 or can contact Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.