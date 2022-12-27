2 Capital District, 1 DEC-granted Hudson Valley organization

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that nearly $900,000 in grants have been awarded throughout New York State to support capacity building programs environmental justice community air monitoring system. These grants will seek to help build healthier communities, specifically in areas with disproportionate air pollution.

“These capacity-building grants will bolster the ongoing work of the State’s Community Air Monitoring Initiative, which is now taking place in 10 disadvantaged communities across New York State,” said DEC Commissioner Basil. Seggos. “DEC will continue to address climate change under our nation-leading Climate Law by providing support and resources for community-led initiatives to develop solutions, working hand-in-hand with our partners in communities to reduce pollution and improve quality of life. of the New Yorkers.

In the Capital District, Media Alliance, Inc. will receive $100,000 for the “Capital Region Air Justice Laboratory.” Air Justice Lab enables access and education to a dispersed network of PurpleAir sensors in the Capital District study area, building capacity for a calibrated public network of data and community-wide proficiency and education through air testing. The Radix Ecological Sustainability Center for “Atmojustice: Monitoring Air Quality in Youth Involved Environmental Justice Communities” also received $100,000. Albany’s South End will have air quality monitors deployed through this grant, and the data will be collected and reported to residents.

NYS OMH Partnership to Offer Mental Health Roundtables



In the Hudson Valley, Groundwork Hudson Valley received $100,000 for the “SW Yonkers Air Quality (AQ) Education Campaign and Planning Project. It will study issues such as the relationship between climate change, air pollutants, and individual health risks and community, in an effort to make a better community-based air quality monitoring plan.