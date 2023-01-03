2 arrested in attack on power substation in Washington state

By Gene Johnson | Associated Press

SEATTLE — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power during the holiday season, and one suspect told authorities they did it to break into a business and cash to steal, US authorities said on Tuesday.

Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, both of Puyallup, were arrested Saturday and made their first appearance in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Tuesday.

A recently unsealed complaint charged both with conspiracy to damage energy facilities, and it accused Greenwood of possessing a short-barreled shotgun and a short-barreled shotgun. Cell phone location data and other evidence linked them to the attacks on the four substations in Pierce County, the complaint said.

The December 25 attacks left more than 15,000 customers without power. Officials have warned that the US power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a major outage in North Carolina last month, it took days to repair.

According to the indictment, Greenwood told detectives after his arrest that the two turned off the power so they could break into a business and steal from the cash register. The company was not identified in the complaint.

“We’ve seen attacks like this on the rise in Western Washington and across the country and we need to treat every incident seriously,” Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a press release. “The power cuts at Christmas left thousands in the dark and cold and put some who need power for medical devices at extreme risk.”

Lawyers who represented the men in their federal court appearances did not immediately return emails asking for comment on the case. Greenwood faces detention hearing Friday, Crahan Tuesday. Federal prosecutors want them to remain in custody pending trial.

The four substations targeted were Graham and Elk Plain substations operated by Tacoma Power and Kapowsin and Hemlock substations operated by Puget Sound Energy. The complaint said transformers at the Tacoma Power substations would need to be replaced and damage was estimated to be at least $3 million.

According to the complaint, the pair struck the first three substations early on Christmas Day and then struck the last — the Kapowsin substation — that evening. In any case, they used bolt cutters to access the property and manipulated switches to shut off the power. At the Kapowsin substation, their actions cause sparks and sparks, the complaint said.

Greenwood and Crahan were identified as suspects because location data showed cellphones linked to them were in the vicinity of all four incidents, FBI Special Agent Mark Tucher wrote in the indictment. Officers monitored them from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3, and they appeared to share a house in Puyallup, he said.

“The substations are spread over tens of kilometers; the attacks took place early in the morning and in the evening; and the first and fourth attacks were more than 12 hours apart,” the indictment said. “This makes it at least unlikely that a person would have happened to be at all four locations around the time they were all vandalized.”

When he was arrested, Greenwood had several items of clothing that matched images of one of the suspects on surveillance footage, and officers discovered he had two unregistered short-barreled guns, the indictment said.

Conspiracy to attack power plants carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. Possession of an unregistered firearm is punishable by up to 10 years.

At least four electrical substations were targeted in previous attacks in Oregon and Washington beginning in late November. Attackers used firearms in at least some of the incidents, and some Oregon power customers temporarily lost their service. In one of the attacks, two people cut a fence around a power station and then fired at several devices.

The utilities affected in those cases — Portland General Electric, the Bonneville Power Administration and Puget Sound Energy — said they were cooperating with the FBI.