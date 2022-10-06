2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Two Arkansas officers caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a grocery store in August have been fired, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Thursday.

Damante told Fort Smith television station KhBS that Representatives Levi White and Zachary King had been fired, but did not comment on the decision. Damante did not immediately return the reports from The Associated Press.

A bystander recorded White, King and Mulberry Police Officer Thell Riddle arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester outside a grocery store in the small town of Mulberry, about 220 miles northwest of Little Rock, near the Oklahoma border.

A lawyer for the deputies did not immediately respond to messages on Thursday afternoon.

Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said Riddle will remain on administrative leave.

The bystander’s video of the August 21 arrest shows one of the officers repeatedly hitting Worcester on the head and kneeling, before grabbing his hair and throwing him against the curb. As that happened, another officer stopped Worcester, while a third knelt at him again and again.

Damante has said Worcester was questioned for threatening a clerk at a supermarket in the nearby town of Alma. Damante said Worcester attacked one of the officers and hit him on the head before arrest. The deputy suffered a concussion, Damante said.

White has been a deputy at Crawford County since January 10. King has been Crawford’s deputy since July 31, 2019. Before that, he worked as a civic guard for the province for a year and a half.

The three officers were suspended after the arrest video was circulated on social media and state and federal authorities began investigations. state police completed their research last month, and a special prosecutor has not announced whether the three will be charged.

Worcester filed a federal lawsuit against both the officers and local officials, who said they had violated his constitutional rights.

A Worcester lawyer called the layoffs a “step in the right direction”.

“It’s just one step in a very long journey to get justice for Randal and fairness for Crawford County as a whole,” attorney Adam Rose told the AP.

Worcester was treated at a hospital and then jailed on charges including second-degree battery and resisting arrest. He was released the next day on a $15,000 bond. Worcester’s lawsuit said he has permanent injuries from the arrest that require ongoing medical treatment.

